VivaTech 2019: The autonomous robots helping out conference goers

To complement the human employees running VivaTech 2019, organizers of the conference -- and even some exhibitors -- also deployed an army of service robots to help visitors find their way, browse through the presentation schedule, and even play games.

At Viva Technology 2019, a slew of autonomous and artificially intelligent robots were let loose throughout the conference -- not to take over the human race, but instead to guide it through all the presentations, exhibitions, and workshops. The following are some of the fully-autonomous robots that may roll up to you during VivaTech to lend a helping hand.





Heasy by Hease Robotics

Immediately upon entering the VivaTech conference building, visitors are welcomed by a handful of Heasy service robots that are as tall as a person. Dominating their torsos is a massive touchscreen display where conference goers can access the event schedule and get recommendations for must-see innovations. Above the body of the unit is a second screen which displays a set of welcoming eyes that make interacting with the robot feel more natural.





Pepper by Softbank Robotics

While the Heasy units were primarily rolling around the entrance to welcome guests, Pepper robots by Softbank Robotics could be found peppered all over the conference halls offering assistance. Not only is Pepper an informative bot, but it can recognize faces and emotions. If you were to approach one at VivaTech, its light-up eyes would follow your face and strike up a conversation.





Cruzr by UBTech Robotics

If you were to walk deeper into Hall 1 of the conference venue, you would surely come across UBTech's Cruzr humanoid service robot. It shares many of the same abilities as Heasy and Pepper: internet access, facial recognition, and autonomous movement among other skills. Cruzr, however, was seen ordering lunch for a visitor to demonstrate how the bot could be used for room service in a hotel.





Diya One X by Partnering Robotics

Rolling about the conference halls purifying the air was a robot called Diya One X by Partnering Robots. Like the others, this bot moved around completely autonomously but instead of offering guidance, it was designed to improve human well-being. Diya One X is a mobile air purifier through which you can see information about your environment like lighting, humidity, and noise levels as well as temperature.





Whether you saw and met these robots at VivaTech 2019 or not, you're bound to see one similar in the future as autonomous technology continues to mature.