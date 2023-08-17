Vivek Ramaswamy campaign slams ‘pudding fingers’ Ron DeSantis as Republican debate clash looms

It’s Ramaswamy vs. “pudding fingers” Ron.

The campaign of upstart Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy mocked DeSantis Thursday after a group backing the Florida governor advised him to “take a sledgehammer” to Ramaswamy in next week’s first GOP debate.

A spokesman for Ramaswamy, who is closing in on second place DeSantis in the contest, obliquely referred to a viral ad that claimed DeSantis once used his fingers to eat pudding.

“If DeSantis struggles to use a spoon, I can’t imagine he is particularly agile with a sledgehammer,” the Ramaswamy aide said.

The aide also derided DeSantis as “robotic” as the candidates scramble for the upper hand ahead of the crowded clash in Milwaukee next Wednesday.

“Vivek’s job ... is to introduce himself and his vision to the American people. These boring, canned attack lines from a robotic candidate doesn’t change that,” the spokesman said.

The squabble between the men in second and third place in Republican polls erupted after the pro-DeSantis super PAC posted an online memo including controversial advice for handling the debate.

The memo suggested DeSantis should seek to take down Ramaswamy and even suggested schoolyard insults he could hurl like “Fake Vivek.”

It also called for DeSantis to defend former President Donald Trump if, as anticipated, he comes under fire from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response .... Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack,” the memo suggests, referring to DeSantis by the awkward moniker “GRD.”

The memo also advised DeSantis to attack President Joe Biden and “the media” up to five times and seek to mention his supposedly “positive vision” as well.

Apparently acknowledging DeSantis’ icy personality, the PAC also urged DeSantis to offer a personal anecdote about his family to help break the ice with GOP voters.

The advice offered in the memo and Ramaswamy’s forceful response suggests Trump is poised to benefit from the debate even as he plans to boycott it.

Trump holds a commanding lead in the GOP race and has trained withering attacks on DeSantis for months, viewing him as the only rival with a serious chance of beating him.

Instead of strongly hitting back at Trump, DeSantis has instead played softball in hopes of avoiding turning off the ex-president’s loyal base of supporters.

The Florida governor has sniped a bit at Trump. But he has mostly avoided criticizing the man he is challenging especially on the big ticket item of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and the son of Indian immigrants, has portrayed himself as an even stronger supporter of Trump in the face of four indictments on 91 felony counts, many of them tied to his election scheme.

The debate could turn into a shouting match between DeSantis and Ramaswamy, with each painting himself as the stronger supporter of Trump. That’s a curious dynamic that would leave neither of Trump’s two closest rivals any nearer to mounting a serious challenge to him.

Trump himself has said he plans to skip the debate because he is so far ahead of all his rivals in the polls. He is locked in discussions with aides to come up with an alternate event that could lure viewers and Republican voters, potentially leaving the debate starved for attention.

