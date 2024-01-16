Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of 2024 presidential race on Iowa Caucus night

Vivek Ramaswamy, the conspiracy-loving biotech bigwig who made an impression on the 2024 GOP presidential primary with bombastic debate performances, is dropping out of the race, his campaign said Monday night.

The move comes after Ramaswamy failed to register in double digits in the Iowa caucuses, according to preliminary results. Ramaswamy, 38, had pinned his hopes to the state and pledged to pull an enormous upset.

A campaign spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, said over text that she could confirm that Ramaswamy was dropping out.

Former President Donald Trump dominated in Iowa, pulling in about half the vote on a freezing winter evening, according to early results.

Ramaswamy told reporters in Iowa that he planned to endorse Trump.