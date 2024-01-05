Vivek Ramaswamy hopes rallies and transparency are enough for a successful Iowa caucus

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said his campaign is about speaking the truth during a stop Friday in Ames, not just when it's easy but when and to whom it's necessary.

He believes he has been the most transparent candidate in the presidential race, and he hopes his honesty will be rewarded as the Iowa caucuses near.

"I'm not somebody's circus monkey, I'm not going to be somebody's pawn on a chessboard," Ramaswamy said. "Frankly, I would rather lose this election and speak the truth rather than to win by playing some fake game of political snakes and ladders."

Ramaswamy was conducting one of his "Commit to Caucus" rallies at the Hilton Garden Inn. He pledged in December to be the first presidential candidate to visit all 99 Iowa counties twice in less than a year. He completed his second tour less than two weeks before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, his campaign announced Tuesday.

"I will have done over 330 events by the time of the Iowa caucus; that's more than all the other candidates combined," Ramaswamy said. "The hope is that is actually rewarded by Iowans who prefer to get to know their candidates intimately."

The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

Ramaswamy is campaigning for the "American Dream"

The biotech entrepreneur was inspired to run for president because he is worried about the state of America. He said he feared the American dream wouldn't exist for the next generation if the ideals from the founding fathers in 1776 were not upheld.

Ramaswamy said a culture of fear has replaced the culture of free speech, and it has "spread like wildfire across the country."

He insisted the first step in getting free speech back was for everyone to reclaim their right.

"Fear of losing your job, fear of your kids getting a bad grade in school has completely replaced our culture of free speech," Ramaswamy said. "If we're going to get this country back, and I'm confident we will, it's going to be because all of us start to speak freely in the open again."

Ramaswamy said Americans have been taught to celebrate diversity and their differences "so much they have forgotten how they are all the same."

He believes honesty is key.

"Say in public what you would say in private at the dinner table," Ramaswamy said. "Say it with a smile, conviction and respect. Respect your neighbor enough to tell him what you really think."

Armed guards in schools

Friday's rally followed a tragic shooting in Perry on Thursday. A 17-year-old student opened fire at Perry High School, killing one student and injuring five other individuals, including the school's principal.

Ramaswamy was scheduled to have a campaign event in Perry about an hour after the shooting, which was cancelled and converted into "prayer and open conversation."

Ramaswamy said gun control was the wrong approach, and every school in the country should have three armed guards.

He doubled down Friday morning.

"I think three armed security guards per school should be nonnegotiable," Ramaswamy said. "I've said that for a long time; I said it again Thursday and I stand by it. As a father and as the next president, it's my moral obligation to lead."

Reformed government

Ramaswamy pledged to fire 75% of the federal bureaucrats in Washington D.C. on Friday. He said he would start the process on day one of his presidency and complete half within a month.

"We, the people, create a government that is accountable to us, not the other way around," Ramaswamy said. "The people who are elected to run the government ought to be the ones who actually (run it). Not the shadow government at the deep state that runs the show today."

The Republican candidate also wants to shut down federal agencies he said should no longer exist, including the FBI, ADF, CDC and the U.S. Department of Education. If elected, he said he would ask what is "actually necessary."

"Zero-based budget is how I run my businesses, that's how CEOs across the country run their businesses and that's how we're going to run the federal government of the United States," Ramaswamy said.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

