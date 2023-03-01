Vivek Ramaswamy: The Indian-American CEO who wants to be US president

·5 min read
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy is a millionaire entrepreneur and activist investor

Two of the three Republicans who have announced plans so far to enter the US presidential race are Indian-Americans. While Nikki Haley is a familiar name, surprise candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is much less well known. California-based journalist Savita Patel assesses his chances and whether he could bring change.

Mr Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire entrepreneur and author of the book Woke, Inc., announced his presidential bid on 21 February with an appearance on a Fox News show and a video laying out his political views. He wants to launch a "cultural movement to create a new American dream" based on the "pursuit of excellence" - and he says "diversity is meaningless if there's nothing greater that binds" people.

The 37-year-old, who was born in Ohio, studied at Harvard and Yale, earned his millions as a biotechnology entrepreneur and then founded an asset management firm.

He's been vocal about his disdain for what he calls the corporate world's "wokeism" on racism and climate, claiming it hurts both businesses and the country. He's particularly opposed to ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) initiatives, by which a company's social and environmental impact is measured.

He also renounces affirmative action in higher education and wants to reduce the US's economic dependence on China.

Mr Ramaswamy's views have resonated with some, like fellow Republican Vikram Sharamani, who ran for the US Senate from New Hampshire in the 2022 mid-terms, and met Mr Ramaswamy recently during the latter's visit to the state. Mr Sharamani describes his Indian-American peer as being "very impressive, articulate and thoughtful", and says that their views to "unify rather than separate America" align.

"Identity politics has taken root in the US and that has come with a divisive tendency rather than a unifying tendency. We should build on what we have in common," he says, adding that his family also hosted Nikki Haley in New Hampshire recently.

But there are Indian-Americans on the other side of the political divide who don't agree with Mr Ramaswamy's politics and feel his campaign lacks depth.

Democrat Shekar Narasimhan, founder and chairman of the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Victory Fund, says that while he is happy to see more Asian-Americans gain prominence in politics, he isn't confident about Mr Ramaswamy's ideas.

"He is a business guy and has a clean slate, but what are his promises?" Mr Narasimhan asks. "Does he care about medical care for the elderly? What are his plans for infrastructure spending? He doesn't have fixed positions and has not articulated his policies yet."

He refers to the campaign as "Quixotic", suggesting Mr Ramaswamy believes "he has something to say and running for president might make him get heard". Mr Narasimhan also questions if his fellow Indian American has "sufficiently accepted and acknowledged his heritage" instead of "acting like it is irrelevant".

Many community members who have supported Republicans for years say they had not heard of Mr Ramaswamy until he entered the race.

"I have never met him. I am told he has the money and is quite well-spoken, but he will be one of many candidates. He doesn't have much chance," says Dr Sampat Shivangi, a well-known Republican party supporter and fund-raiser.

Others agree.

"If he [Ramaswamy] had not thrown his hat in early, no one would be asking about him," says hotelier Danny Gaekwad, who has raised funds for all Republican presidential candidates since George W Bush.

Though Mr Gaekwad admires Mr Ramaswamy's courage in running for president, he says that it's important for him to have a strategy - one that "has something for Indian-Americans".

He also adds that it is early days yet, pointing out that there could be two formidable candidates in Florida alone - referring to governor Ron DeSantis, who has , and former president Donald Trump, who has.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on February 17, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Nikki Haley's aggressive campaigning style has impressed some in Republican political circles

Indian-American Republicans are predicting a "three-way race between Mr Trump, Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley" and prefer to wait instead of forging early alliances, especially as there is still uncertainty around the former president's legal battles.

Mr Shivangi says that he admires Ms Haley's aggressive campaigning style and would support her in case Mr Trump is forced to withdraw from the race. "Mr Trump has 40% ratings and Ms Haley is in single digits, but she is our candidate. Her being Indian-American is the main reason why we are close to her," he says.

Irrespective of political differences, the Indian-American community is happy about the sharp increase in their political participation, especially over the last three election cycles, and is proud of the rise of another of their own.

"A beautiful thing is happening: Indian Americans are coming to the forefront," Mr Gaekwad says, adding that the latest bid could encourage more Indian-Americans to run for elections even at the local level.

Even political opponents agree with that.

"If our children see that Americans with a name like Ramaswamy or Khanna or Krishnamoorthy can win, that's a good thing," Mr Narasimhan says.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech millionaire running against Trump, is a former Harvard rapper and son of Indian immigrant campaigning on 'anti-woke' credentials

    The former CEO of a biotech company, Vivek Ramaswamy has his work cut out challenging Trump and others for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

  • Pakistan Opposition Leader Khan Wins Bail in Party Funding Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was given bail in a complaint after the nation’s Election Commission found that the leader’s Tehreek-e—Insaf party received illegal funds.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, Ai

  • Just how big is the Always Trump component of the Republican Party?

    The former president’s hold on a portion of voters is already having a deep impact on the race.

  • Pakistan’s Imran Khan May be Arrested After Court Orders Warrant

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he did not appear in a hearing for a complaint filed by the Election Commission that the opposition leader did not declare his assets, his lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonApple Suppliers Are Racing t

  • Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan

    A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the cricket star-turned-politician called on his supporters to keep up protests amid a roiling political crisis. The court in the capital Islamabad that ordered the former premier's arrest said Khan had skipped a hearing on charges of selling state gifts and concealing his assets. Judge Zafar Iqbal's order came on a day of political drama in Pakistan, as three other courts on Tuesday ruled Khan was immune from arrest on separate charges relating to allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician, and graft.

  • Man steals American Airlines bus at JFK airport, drives it through NYC: police

    A man stole an American Airlines bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City early Wednesday, driving across multiple boroughs before he was stopped by police, according to authorities.

  • I'm an interior designer — and these are the 10 best new items from Joanna Gaines' Target line

    Just in time for spring: Fresh linens, tableware, outdoor furniture and more.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • Trump Stiffed Local Cops. Now It’s Coming Back to Bite Him.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail—and the size of his MAGA rallies—has ebbed and flowed, one standard operating procedure for the former president has remained constant: Whenever possible, stiff the contractors.For all the “back the blue” merchandise one can buy at a Trump rally, finding an event where the cops actually working it had their overtime covered by the campaign is surprisingly difficult. But there’s a cost for Trump, too; the he

  • Wisconsin court candidate won't hear Democrats' lawsuits

    The Democrats' choice in a high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race said Wednesday that she would not hear cases brought by the Wisconsin Democratic Party because it has donated $2.5 million to her campaign. The court is expected to hear a challenge to Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortion, and liberals have promised to put a case before the court that would allow it to overturn Republican-drawn legislative districts. Protasiewicz said she would not recuse herself from cases involving abortion or legislative redistricting, even though groups active on those issues are backing her campaign.

  • Lori Lightfoot's Resounding Loss in Chicago Holds Lessons for Democrats Everywhere

    The Chicago Mayor carried each of the city’s 50 wards just four years ago. On Tuesday, she couldn't even get enough votes to make a runoff.

  • Florida Senator proposes bill to ‘cancel’ Democratic Party in state

    Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia is backing a new bill in Florida that he calls the “Ultimate Cancel Act,” aimed to ban any political party that once included slavery in their platforms from running in the state, including the Florida Democratic Party.

  • 3 Reasons Why Lori Lightfoot Lost Her Bid For Re-election

    On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago lost her bid for a second term. It was an epic loss. She made history four years ago as the first Black woman and openly gay person to be elected mayor of the nation’s third-largest city. Over the years, she has received intense criticism for her leadership—or lack thereof—which was under heavy scrutiny during the pandemic back in 2020.

  • Poll finds Trump beating Biden but DeSantis, Haley losing

    Former President Trump is leading President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while Biden leads former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), according to a new poll released on Tuesday. Trump holds a 4-point lead over Biden, with 46 percent saying they would support the former president in a…

  • There's someone to blame, all right, for the (expletive)show at the Arizona Senate

    Don't blame Wendy Rogers, Liz Harris or Warren Petersen for the Arizona Senate's debacle of an election hearing. There's another culprit here.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to secret January 6 footage. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have little to say about it.

    Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.

  • ‘He’s a Tyrant’: Trumpers Fume After Being Booted From DeSantis Book Event

    Marco Bello via ReutersA group of Donald Trump supporters were asked to leave a book signing event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a sign of growing tensions between the two former pals. In a video shared by far-right personality Laura Loomer, a group clad in Trump regalia waves Trump flags and signs outside Books-a-Million in Leesburg, Florida—before being confronted by a security guard. “They told me to say anyone wearing Trump has to go right now,” the guard explains, as the supporters reac

  • House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigati

  • ‘I’m a Black Woman in America’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Blames Election Loss on Racism, Sexism

    Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot attributed her election loss to racism and sexism in comments to reporters Tuesday night.