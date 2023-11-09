Vivek Ramaswamy Kicks Off Debate in the Most Insane Way Possible

Vivek Ramaswamy kicked off the GOP’s third presidential debate with a flurry of insane back-to-back comments Wednesday night.

“We’ve become a party of losers,” Ramaswamy lamented, referring to conservatives’ sweeping loss during Tuesday’s off-year elections in Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

In the same breath, Ramaswamy demanded someone take responsibility for the failure, calling for the resignation of the party’s chairman, Ronna McDaniel.

"We've become a party of losers" -- Vivek Ramaswamy, who goes on to call for Ronna McDaniel's resignation and for Tucker Carlson, Elon, and Joe Rogan to moderate the debate. He then pivots to a full-frontal attack on Kristen Welker. Wow. pic.twitter.com/JaYbZy42IG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

The entrepreneur then continued to attack the NBC moderators, proposing that they should be replaced by Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk—for ratings’ sake.

Ramaswamy also lobbed an accusation at NBC News anchor Kristen Welker, calling her a member of the “corrupt media establishment,” before throwing one last bomb into his two-minute answer by insisting the 2020 presidential election was rigged.