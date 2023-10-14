Vivek Ramaswamy makes a case in New Hampshire: 5 things to know

EXETER, N.H. — Vivek Ramaswamy is making the pitch to Republican voters that if put in the White House, his administration will be Trump 2.0, and much like the former president he has become a political lightning rod.

The 38-year-old political newcomer has made overt appeals to Donald Trump's base in various ways, including a pledge that if elected, he will pardon the 2024 GOP front-runner for any federal crimes.

"If we want to take the 'America First' agenda to the next level, it's going to require, yes, an outsider, but a new outsider with fresh legs," Ramaswamy told USA TODAY in June. "And I've got fresh legs."

Ramaswamy's positions on race, immigration and foreign policy have caught fire with a portion of the conservative base, but his bluster also made him a chief target of other GOP contenders.

Other Republicans have said his ideas, such as raising the voting age to 25 unless you pass a citizenship test or serve in the military, are too far-fetched. A few have bluntly said that he is too inexperienced to be taken seriously.

The Ohio native is joining a series of town halls in Exeter, New Hampshire, hosted by Seacoastonline and the USA TODAY Network to speak directly with those Americans at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Here are five things to know about Vivek Ramaswamy ahead of the event.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a millionaire biotech engineer

Ramaswamy, who holds a biology degree from Harvard and a law degree from Yale, made millions in the biotech world when he founded Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical research company, in 2014.

Forbes valued the company at $7.3 billion in 2021, and it puts his net worth at around $600 million in 2016.

He also founded a drug company that was developing intepirdine, which looked to help Alzheimer's patients but that business went belly up in 2017.

He may skip the next GOP debate

Ramaswamy's surge in the polls has put him at the center of the stage in the first two Republican debates, but the libertarian-leaning contender quickly became a punching bag as a result.

During the second debate in California, for instance, Ramaswamy's rivals piled up their criticism, especially after he suggested in August how the other candidates were "bought and paid for."

Former South Carolina Nikki Haley created a viral moment when she pointedly slammed Ramaswamy over the wisdom of using the social media app TikTok during that discussion.

"Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” Haley said to Ramaswamy

As a result the Ramaswamy campaign is thinking about joining Trump in skipping the third debate in Miami, arguing the voters he is looking to court aren't establishment Republicans and aren't watching the debates.

He said, he said clashes

At various points during the primary race Ramaswamy's own words have become a source of controversy, mainly because he denies what was said.

In August, for instance, the Ohio Republican was pressed on CNN about floating a conspiracy theory in an interview with The Atlantic about whether federal agents were involved in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ramaswamy claimed that he was misquoted, but the publication released an audio recording of his remarks that backed up its reporting.

Earlier this week, Fox New host Sean Hannity confronted him about statements he's made on the campaign trail. Ramaswamy accused the conservative commentator of pushing "fake news" but Hannity called out how the political newcomer regularly denies saying things he is quoted and recorded saying.

“I’m quoting your exact words,” Hannity said.

Vivek Ramaswamy likes to rap, beefed with Eminem

One of the more bizarre moments of the 2024 campaign came when Ramaswamy clashed with hip-hop artist Eminem.

Ramaswamy, who in college was a libertarian rapper named "Da Vek," went viral in August when he rapped Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" — his favorite campaign walk-out song — at the Iowa State Fair.

Music licenser BMI, however, demanded the Ramaswamy campaign stop using the song at the rapper's request.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vivek Ramaswamy makes a case in New Hampshire: 5 things to know