Vivek Ramaswamy: Nikki Haley is Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy during the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy went on the offense against Nikki Haley minutes into the third debate – lobbing a personal insult at the only female candidate on the stage.

Ramaswamy compared Haley's foreign policy views to those of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney as the candidates discussed Israel's war with Hamas. He lobbed the critique at her before she could attack him, as she has done in previous debates.

“Do you want a leader from a different generation, who’s going to put this country first," he asked. ''Or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels."

Haley told him later that she wears “5-inch heels” before adding, “And I don’t wear them unless you can run in them.”

“I wear heels, they’re not for a fashion statement, they’re for ammunition,” Haley said.

