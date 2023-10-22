Vivek Ramaswamy one-on-one interview in Indianola
In an appeal to younger voters, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who proposed raising the voting age to 25 — launched his TikTok presence with an endorsement from Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer who built a content empire by marketing to children. Ramaswamy is one of the only Republican politicians making an effort to connect with Gen Z and young millennials, a demographic that overwhelmingly supported Democrats in the midterm elections. Despite the popularity and growing influence of far-right creators online, Republican candidates have historically failed to engage young voters on social media, if they try at all.
Volkanovski and Usman both lost Saturday at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi after accepting risky fights against top-ranked opponents at the last minute.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries will land its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues working with U.S. regulators to get its first mission approved for reentry in Utah, the company announced Thursday. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last month rejected Varda’s application to land its first in-space manufacturing spacecraft in the Utah desert. Varda cofounder Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch in a recent interview that the issue is primarily due to the three parties coordinating under a reentry framework called Part 450.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Google has partnered with banks and other lenders in India to offer loans to individuals and merchants on the Google Pay app as the tech giant broadens its Indian payments app, processing about 4 billion transactions monthly, and makes its strongest push for financial inclusion in the South Asian market. The company has partnered with Axis Bank, allowing the lender to extend loans to individuals on Google Pay and tied-up with ICICI Bank for credit lines atop of UPI to merchants, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, told TechCrunch in an interview.
After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.
With that in mind, Employment Hero, an Australia-based recruitment, HR and payroll platform, today announced it has secured AUD$263 million ($167 million) in a Series F round of funding. Co-founder and CEO Ben Thompson said that the company is aiming to be one of Australia's biggest-ever technology exports, with plans to build on its current reach which sees it process $85 billion in wages annually for some 300,000 SMEs. "We want to be recognized as an Australian business that's gone global, with ambitions to be the largest startup that's ever come out of Australia," Thompson told TechCrunch in an interview.
Filmmaker supports Spears after pop star reveals difficulties making "Crossroads" and having an abortion with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
Los Angeles-based K2 Space is accelerating its path to orbit with fresh venture funding, new defense contracts and a satellite architecture that will be capable of delivering staggering power levels in a single launch. The company is taking what co-founder and CEO Karan Kunjur described in a recent interview as a “pretty significant contrarian bet against the market.” Although the cost per kilogram of mass has declined with the rise of new launch capabilities, like SpaceX’s pioneering work in rocket reusability, spacecraft and mission designers still face egregious mass constraints.
Reality Defender, one of several startups developing tools to attempt to detect deepfakes and other AI-generated content, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by DCVC, with participation from Comcast, Ex/ante, Parameter Ventures and Nat Friedman’s AI Grant. The proceeds will be put toward doubling Reality Defender's 23-person team into the next year and improving its AI content detection models, according to co-founder and CEO Ben Colman. "New methods of deepfaking and content generation will consistently appear, taking the world by surprise both through spectacle and the amount of damage they can cause," Colman told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Roughly eight years ago, a little-known startup called Procurify raised $4 million for its platform that hosts tools to take some of the pain out of enterprise procurement. Procurify, which is based in Vancouver, Canada (hence the investment from the EDA), was co-founded by Aman Mann (the CEO), Eugene Dong (the CTO) and Kenneth Loi (the former CCO). "We recognized a gap in the procurement market for affordable, easy-to-use procurement software," Mann told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Australia has fined X (formerly Twitter) AUD 610,500 (around $387,000) for failing to fully comply with required questions about the platform’s handling of child exploitation material.
Stratospheric balloon company Urban Sky has closed a $9.75 million Series A round to scale its Earth imaging operations and expand its data products. With the Series A financing, Urban Sky aims to build out a routine catalogue of refreshed data over highly populated areas and other areas of interest for customers, CEO Andrew Antonio said in a recent interview. In addition to the natural color optical images that it offers today, Urban Sky is developing sensors for near-infrared imagery and long-wave infrared imagery.
Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.
The Smiths have been secretly separated since 2016 — long before the infamous Oscars slap.
The celeb's skin-care secret helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
According to a report by RadarOnline, McEntire “didn’t realize how double-crossing it all was. … She’s had to get sneaky just to be heard — and that’s not her style.”
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
By the time Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to put the Phillies up 7-0 on Wednesday, Citizens Bank Park felt more like a party than a contest.