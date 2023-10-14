Vivek Ramaswamy is an outsider. Here's why he says it's a good thing: 5 takeaways in N.H.

EXETER, N.H. − GOP Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is not straying from his position as the political outsider among the GOP field, telling a group in New Hampshire Saturday morning that an outside perspective is needed to end the corruption he claims is running rampant throughout the country.

"I do think it will take an outsider to that system coming in to break that system," he said during his remarks at a New Hampshire town hall sponsored by the USA TODAY Network.

An entrepreneur and political newcomer, Ramaswamy has spent much of the campaign attempting to defend himself against critics who say he is young and arrogant.

"I come from outside the world of politics. I'm a businessman, not a politician," he told a crowded room in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The businessman is polling at 7% as of Oct. 2, according to a Morning Consult poll, and tied with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. He is leading in the polls against several other GOP contenders including former Vice President Mike Pence , former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Here are some of the key topics Ramaswamy discussed during the USA TODAY town hall:

Ramaswamy wants big, 'quantum leap' changes

Ramaswamy said Saturday the country is in the middle of a war between those who believe in the founding ideals of the country versus what he calls a "fringe minority."

"There is no middle ground between these views," he said.

In a message that resonated with many voters, Ramaswamy said it would take big changes − not incremental ones − to put the country on a path to prosperity.

"There are certain people, good people, in this that will race favor incremental reform of the federal government and the bureaucracy," he said. "I'm not in that camp. I favor quantum leap change. I don't believe it is possible to incrementally reform agencies that have existed for a long time."

Sudheer Gaddam of Columbus, Ohio, liked what he heard.

"I think the thing that he's talking about − making big leaps in changes and policies (rather) than incremental − is something that I think we really need," he said after the town hall Saturday.

The 50-year-old business owner said Ramaswamy differs in some ways from former President Donald Trump , but neither mince words and both advocate for similar policies.

"Trump probably is more from a TV personality and Vivek is more from a business-CEO personality, so there is more truth and honesty in how he would execute compared to what Trump did," Gaddam said.

Ramaswamy: Some federal agencies need shut down

Ramaswamy said his approach as president would be to shut down federal agencies he feels should no longer exist, including the Department of Education.

He said his strategy would be to send taxpayer money back to parents so they could have more say in where their children go to school.

"My view is we have a fourth branch of government that is unconstitutional. The correct answer is shut it down and give the power and the money back to the people," he said.

A lack of experience

One town hall attendee asked Ramaswamy to address his lack of political experience as he vies for the White House.

He called it a "valid criticism."

"There's a fundamental skepticism of somebody who comes from outside," he said, calling the current political system imperfect and referencing the influence of political action committees.

"What was the number one learning for me − this is a super PAC puppet game," he said. "It's my number one learning coming in from the outside." He called super PACs a "cancer on our system."

"The people who do have government experience in some ways got us into the mess that we are in today," he said, later adding, "We need a CEO in the White House."

Ramaswamy outlines foreign policy agenda

The presidential candidate outlined three foreign policy priorities he would hold as president:

Avoid World War 3

Declare economic independence from China

Protect the homeland in the United States

"Those are my top three priorities, everything else pales in comparison," he said.

The direction of the Republican party

Ramaswamy said the recent ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is symptom of a deeper loss of direction and purpose in the Republican party.

"Right now, I worry that the Republican Party has become a hollowed-out husk of a party in search of an agenda," he said.

Ramaswamy also referenced younger generations, who he says are starved for purpose, meaning and identity.

"He definitely has a different message," Bob Mclean, of Hampton, New Hampshire, said. "It's a refreshing message, so I really hope it brings (young) people across the country to consider him."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Outsider' Vivek Ramaswamy wants 'quantum leap' changes: 5 takeaways