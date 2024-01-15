Vivek Ramaswamy says campaigning in Iowa for past year 'humbling'

Vivek Ramaswamy had a full circle moment Monday morning at an Urbandale restaurant as he vowed again to win the Iowa Caucuses.

Ramaswamy, 38, of Ohio, spoke to supporters at the Machine Shed Restaurant, where early in his campaign he met with a much smaller crowd. Ramaswamy said Monday he would win the Iowa Caucuses, and that campaigning in Iowa over the past year changed his life. Ramaswamy has held more than 360 events across Iowa since he started campaigning in February 2023, and he visited every one of Iowa's 99 counties at least twice.

Iowans have a way of humbling politicians, he said.

"Go to 100 Pizza Ranches and they'll put you in your place," Ramaswamy joked. "We started with the deep-dish, we went to the thin crust. Now I'm at the salad bar by the time we leave Iowa. But it's been the most humbling, but fulfilling and memorable experience of our lives. Even late tonight when we begin to make our way to New Hampshire, we're going to miss this place."

Ramaswamy also planned to speak in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids before going back to the Des Moines metro area to attend caucuses at a Clive precinct. He will hold a results watch party at the Surety Hotel.

Ramaswamy pinned the hopes of his campaign on Iowa, moving his headquarters from his home in Ohio to Des Moines. He rented an apartment in Des Moines to make travel around Iowa easier and give him a base in the Hawkeye State.

During his time in Iowa, he's found supporters. At Monday morning's speech, a woman held a "Ramaswamy Tsunami" sign high in the air. Ramaswamy insists he is seeing a groundswell of support from voters who are not polled. About 100 people attended his event Monday morning. He spoke to crowds of similar sizes this past weekend. But many of the people at those events were tourists from outside of Iowa who cannot vote in Monday’s caucuses.

The final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicated that Ramaswamy was the first choice of 8% of likely Republican caucusgoers. Former President Donald Trump led the Republican field with 48% of likely caucusgoers saying he was their first choice.

Ramaswamy's surrogates are still trying to get people to come out. Former Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman, Ramaswamy's Iowa co-chair, told attendees in Urbandale: "Bring your friends, bring your family, we're going to shock the world."

Ramaswamy pledged to win the Iowa Caucuses and told attendees that the America First movement is bigger than Trump.

"Nine months ago people had no idea who I was," Ramaswamy said. "If I win the Iowa Caucus tonight I'm your next president. If I'm your next president, our best days may still be ahead of us."

Ramaswamy closed his case for the presidency by telling evangelical Christians in the room that he practices Hinduism, but has values rooted in Christianity. He attended Xavier Catholic High School in Cincinnati and learned his sense of right and wrong there, he said.

"When I read the Ten Commandments at Saint Xavier High School in ninth grade, it didn't feel like I was reading them for the first time," Ramaswamy said. "There's one true God. Don't take his name in vain. We need a president who is able to stand for those shared values that this country was founded on."

