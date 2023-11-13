Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire 50% of government employees at random during his first day in office if elected. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy says that if he is elected president of the United States, he would cut 50% of the government workforce at random on his first day in office.

Ramaswamy, who has been a proponent of downsizing the government, said in a tweet Sunday that former President Donald Trump was stopped from "firing bureaucrats" by civil service protections.

"Here's the solution: randomness," Ramaswamy said. "Non-discretionary firings are legally defensible and avoid civil service rules."

Ramaswamy suggested using a random method to the firings, such as firing employees whose Social Security number ends in an odd number.

"If that sounds too random, that's exactly the point: No bureaucrat can allege their firing was discriminatory or politically retributive," he added. "Absolutely *nothing* will break as a result."

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has previously proposed eliminating government agencies like the Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

He has previously proposed eliminating government agencies, including the Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service. He has also been outspoken against U.S. support for Ukraine.

During the Republican primary debate last week, he said support for Ukraine has been a "disaster" and Ukraine is "not a paragon of democracy," and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a Nazi.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to media after the first Republican presidential candidate debate of the 2024 campaign in Milwaukee in August. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Ramaswamy has often launched attacks against his fellow GOP candidates on the debate stage. He called on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down during Wednesday's debate, blaming her for Republicans underperforming in recent elections.