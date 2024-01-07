Vivek Ramaswamy says there are only two 'America First' presidential candidates

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy asserted that he and former President Donald Trump are the only two candidates with an American First agenda.

At a town hall in Marengo, Iowa on Saturday, the 38-year-old entrepreneur said that he and Trump are the only two "America First" candidates on the Republican ballot.

"I think there's two America first candidates in this race," Ramaswamy said. "That's Donald Trump and me."

Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The moment came after Ramaswamy told a crowd of supporters that it was time to speak "candidly," asking the attendees to raise their hands if they were planning on casting their ballot for Ramaswamy or for Trump.

"How many of you are leaning towards supporting me right now?," Ramaswamy asked. "A good number of you."

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Run Gen Z meeting at an Embassy Suites Hotel on January 06, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Next, Ramaswamy asked audience members which of them were planning on voting for Trump in the Iowa presidential caucuses on Jan. 15.

"How many of you are considering Donald Trump for the caucus?," Ramaswamy asked. "Okay. Well, thank you. I understand that because I think there are two ‘American First’ candidates in this race."

Ramaswamy, who has campaigned on an "America First 2.0" agenda, has aligned himself with Trump's America First policy, which centers on reducing U.S. trade deficits and rebalancing the burden of America's responsibilities to international trade organizations.

Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa.

In just a week, the 2024 Iowa Caucuses will commence, where the first votes for the next potential president will be cast.

Being the first state to cast votes for presidential nominees, Iowa's caucuses set the stage for the entire primary season. Winning or performing strongly in Iowa can generate crucial momentum for candidates, influencing voter perceptions of their viability.

Ramaswamy received the endorsement of former Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King in a post on X last week.

Salem, New Hampshire, GOP Chairman Steve Goddu also endorsed Ramaswamy last year, along with former New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Kevin Smith.

