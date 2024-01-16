Vivek Ramaswamy suspends presidential campaign after finishing 4th in Iowa caucuses

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy ended his bid for the Republican nomination Monday night after finishing in fourth place in the Iowa caucuses, CBS News reported.

>>Iowa caucus 2024: Trump handily wins majority of caucus votes

“As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign,” he told his supporters and reporters.

Ramaswamy was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 2003.

He was the youngest candidate in the field at the age of 38 when he began his campaign in 2023, according to CNN.

Ramaswamy announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump Monday night.

>>Trump notches a commanding win in the Iowa caucuses as DeSantis edges Haley for second place

The Associated Press declared former President Trump the winner of the Iowa Republican caucuses. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is projected to finish second while former South Carolina Governor/UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was third. Ramaswamy came in fourth.

“This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH,” said Ramaswamy in a social media post. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House.”

He said plans to travel to New Hampshire to campaign for Trump ahead of next week’s primary, CNN reports.

“We’re going to do our part now going forward to make sure that America first lives on to make sure that Donald Trump is successful as the next president of the United States,” said Ramaswamy Monday night. “We’re going to take this movement to the next level.”

This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 16, 2024