Vivek Ramaswamy tells WMUR in Iowa he will shatter expectations in caucus
Vivek Ramaswamy tells WMUR in Iowa he will shatter expectations in caucus
Vivek Ramaswamy tells WMUR in Iowa he will shatter expectations in caucus
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety missed three games after injuring his knee.
The Detroit Auto Show moved to June. Then it didn't. Then it moved to September. And now it's moving back to January? Here's the latest.
Panera Bread founder Ron Shaich has a knack for leading into the future of the restaurant industry. Here is his leadership journey.
Why DeSantis and Haley are still fighting to be the last non-Trump Republican standing.
Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.
While working at fintech lending platform Stilt, Jessica Zhang and Alex Hegevall Clarke saw how expensive and time-consuming it was for the credit industry to outfit their in-house tech stacks in order to adhere to stringent federal and state regulations. “Businesses, whether a venture-backed startup or even brick-and-mortar lenders, really struggle to launch products quickly and compliantly because of how fragmented existing solutions are and the high compliance hurdles,” Zhang told TechCrunch. “Pier is building ‘Stripe for credit,’ which is a way for companies to automate their own credit products.”
As Harness CEO and founder Jyoti Bansal told me, the acquisition price was about $7 million in cash. In total, Armory had raised more than $82 million, including a $40 million Series C round led by B Capital in late 2020. Other investors include Lead Edge Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his exit interview series with the quarterbacks, a position that ended a lot like it did in 2022.
Gasoline inventories rose last week, signaling lackluster demand even for this time of year.
We got a quick demo of how ChatGPT will work with Volkswagen's cars.
There is no magic number of days it takes to create a habit. But experts say it's possible with some patience.
Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.
What causes a cough that just won't quit? Experts explain.
"I literally was having nightmares that ninjas were gonna break in my house and kidnap my child," the podcaster says of experiencing postpartum anxiety.
Moderating food and gas prices are helping consumers to shift their spending to discretionary items.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, an SEC spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's investigating the matter with its Office of the Inspector General and the FBI, adding that the "unauthorized content" was "not drafted or created by the SEC."