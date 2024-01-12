Vivek Ramaswamy tells WMUR in Iowa he will shatter expectations in caucus

TechCrunch

While working at fintech lending platform Stilt, Jessica Zhang and Alex Hegevall Clarke saw how expensive and time-consuming it was for the credit industry to outfit their in-house tech stacks in order to adhere to stringent federal and state regulations. “Businesses, whether a venture-backed startup or even brick-and-mortar lenders, really struggle to launch products quickly and compliantly because of how fragmented existing solutions are and the high compliance hurdles,” Zhang told TechCrunch. “Pier is building ‘Stripe for credit,’ which is a way for companies to automate their own credit products.”