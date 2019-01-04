Has Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Got Enough Cash?

Investors looking for stocks with high market liquidity and little debt on the balance sheet should consider Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV). With a market valuation of €27b, VIV is a safe haven in times of market uncertainty due to its strong balance sheet. These firms won’t be left high and dry if liquidity dries up, and they will be relatively unaffected by rises in interest rates. Using the most recent data for VIV, I will determine its financial status based on its solvency and liquidity, and assess whether the stock is a safe investment.

Does VIV produce enough cash relative to debt?

VIV has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €3.8b to €4.5b , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €3.8b for investing into the business. On top of this, VIV has produced cash from operations of €1.4b in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 31%, meaning that VIV’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In VIV’s case, it is able to generate 0.31x cash from its debt capital.

Does VIV’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at VIV’s €9.3b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.08x. Generally, for Entertainment companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does VIV face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

VIV’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 26%. This range is considered safe as VIV is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if VIV’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In VIV’s case, the ratio of 46.76x suggests that interest is amply covered. Large-cap investments like VIV are often believed to be a safe investment due to their ability to pump out ample earnings multiple times its interest payments.

VIV’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near-term obligations, which isn’t a big surprise for a large-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how VIV has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Vivendi to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

