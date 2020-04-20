Vivendi shareholders approve dividend of 0.60 euro per share

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi's <VIV.PA> shareholders approved on Monday the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for the fiscal year 2019, with 99.52% of shareholder votes supporting the plan.

The amount represents an increase of 20% over the dividend paid for the previous fiscal year, Vivendi said in a presentation of resolutions made at the shareholder meeting.

Vivendi's shareholders also approved the appointment of French billionaire Laurent Dassault as a new member of the supervisory board, chaired by Yannick Bollore.

