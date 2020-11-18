Vivera Pharmaceuticals Partners with EcoGroup USA in the Distribution of its BioZone Sanitizing Stations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals is excited to announce a distribution partnership with EcoGroup USA for Vivera's BioZone, an advanced access control device intended for sanitization in high occupancy settings. BioZone is designed to combine facial recognition, integrated biometrics, and a hospital grade FDA and EPA approved organic sanitization mist (OSM) to provide a completely integrated solution for high occupancy and high traffic settings. It can be customized to address the specific and diverse needs of different facilities.

BIOZONE device in hospital corridor
BIOZONE device in hospital corridor

An integrated solution, BioZone allows for maximum flexibility in how back to work or back to school protocols are set.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Paul Edalat said, "Technology like BioZone is central to closing the gap between restoring safety and instilling confidence in workplaces and public venues again. An integrated solution, BioZone allows for maximum flexibility in how back to work or back to school protocols are set. BioZone is an additional piece to the overall puzzle, and Vivera is looking forward to working with EcoGroup USA on expanding the reach of COVID-19 solutions."

This statement from Mr. Edalat reiterates EcoGroup USA's mission in providing solutions for a safe and healthy work environment to all businesses. Dr. Harold Haines Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of EcoGroup USA, added, "We welcome the addition of Vivera Pharmaceuticals into EcoGroup USA's growing list of American and International partners who contribute new and innovative products, services, and technologies, which strengthen and expand our existing solutions for preventing and controlling the spread of infectious disease agents, including COVID-19, in indoor environments. Vivera's BioZone is a unique, personal, whole-body sanitizing and thermal imaging system which perfectly complements our existing technology platforms by identifying potential carriers of COVID-19 and by providing whole body sanitization and personal identification."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, medical device, medical supply, medical technologies, and health and human service divisions, the Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. For more information please visit www.viverapharma.com, or email at Media@ViveraPharma.com

About EcoGroup USA

EcoGroup USA provides best in class EPA and FDA registered products including patented technologies made in the USA focused on today's overgrowing concerns to provide a healthy environment for businesses to re-open safely, while providing future-proof solutions and technology ensuring its clients can stay open in the face of future challenges. EcoGroup USA features a full line of personal protection equipment (PPE), along with innovative surface and air antimicrobial solutions, and indoor air quality technology designed to eliminate dangerous pathogens from facilities of all sizes. EcoGroup USA's antimicrobials solutions combined with its EcoSense Platforms proprietary Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring and analytic platform delivers a highly state-of-the-art comprehensive solution. Its team of PhDs, scientists, medical doctors, and partners have combined decades of experience in the microbial elimination and environment protection solutions field. The results of EcoGroup USA's subject matter experts' collaboration are solutions capable of providing safe and healthy work environments, enhancing worker confidence and customer comfort. For more information please visit: www.ecogroupusa.com or email support@EcoGroupUSA.com.

Contact:

Vivera Pharmaceuticals
Press Office
949-234-6161
media@viverapharma.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivera-pharmaceuticals-partners-with-ecogroup-usa-in-the-distribution-of-its-biozone-sanitizing-stations-301176122.html

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

