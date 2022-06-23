Vivian man dead after Thursday stabbing

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday morning.

Vivian Police was called to a home early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who was unresponsive due to stab wounds.

Vivian Police requested assistance from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, who helped in locating a suspect.

Just after 8 a.m. sheriff's detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the 200 block of East Texas Avenue. Upon arrival, a man was located and taken into custody after evidence and an interview was performed.

This fatal stabbing is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Stabbing leaves a Vivian man dead Thursday