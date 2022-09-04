Vivica A. Fox Hasn't Spoken To Jada Pinkett Smith Since Saying She Needed To Take 'Accountability' For Oscars Slap

Despite having a close relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in the past, actress Vivica A. Fox recently revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her former castmate in months.

The two women haven’t had much to say to each other since Fox criticized Smith for not taking “accountability” when addressing her husband Will Smith’s Oscars slap of Chris Rock on stage.

Vivica A. Fox tearfully reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' remarks about the March 27 incident.

Back in June, Jada Pinkett Smith publicly addressed the now-infamous Oscars slap on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

“About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever,” Smith said.

She continued, "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

The day after Smith gave her statement, Vivica A. Fox emotionally reacted to her Set It Off co-star’s comments during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Fox called out Smith for not taking "accountability" for her part in the incident.

While discussing Will Smith’s Oscars slap on The Wendy Williams Show, Fox opened up about why she felt Jada Pinkett Smith played a role in the incident.

“Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner,” the actress explained. “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

Fox then shared that she wished Will and Jada would take more responsibility for their actions in the aftermath of the assault.

“I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up,” she said. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

Vivica A. Fox and Jada Pinkett Smith haven't spoken to each other in months.

During the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge in California on August 23, Vivica A. Fox revealed to People that she hasn’t spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since accusing the Girls Trip star of taking “no accountability” for her role in the Oscars slap.

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” Fox said according to Atlanta Black Star.

"Listen, I love Will Smith," she continued. "He's one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there's one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he's taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized."

She added, “I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage.”