Vivid Seats' (NASDAQ:SEAT) investors will be pleased with their 13% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) share price is up 12% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.3% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Vivid Seats for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Vivid Seats made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Vivid Seats grew its revenue by 95% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 12% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Vivid Seats in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Vivid Seats will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Vivid Seats shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 13% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 11% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Vivid Seats has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

