Vivint Solar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) _ Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The residential solar energy system company posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $102.2 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $341 million.

Vivint Solar shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.56, a climb of 94% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSLR