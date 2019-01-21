Do You Like Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Vivint Solar, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSLR) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Vivint Solar has a price to earnings ratio of 2.72, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 37%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vivint Solar:

P/E of 2.72 = $4.24 ÷ $1.56 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Vivint Solar grew EPS by a whopping 285% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 61% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Vivint Solar’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.5) for companies in the electrical industry is higher than Vivint Solar’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Vivint Solar will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Vivint Solar, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Vivint Solar’s P/E?

Vivint Solar’s net debt is considerable, at 192% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Vivint Solar’s P/E Ratio

Vivint Solar has a P/E of 2.7. That’s below the average in the US market, which is 17.1. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.