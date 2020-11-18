Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang streesed in a press conference held by the CPC Central Committee:

·6 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ --

A report from Science and Technology Daily:

"Hold the core status of innovation in China's overall modernization drive and adopt S&T self-reliance and self-strengthening as the strategic pillar of national development..."

For the past few days, the new ideas about science and technology (S&T) from The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPCCC) have lightened up quite a few S&T people. Why innovation is emphasized in the current stage? What measures is China to take in order to realize S&T self-reliance and self-strengthening and to promote S&T innovation?

On October 30th, the CPCCC held a press conference regarding the ideas proposed in The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPCCC, Wang Zhigang, General Secretary of the Party Group of Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of Science and Technology, gave his answer, "scientific and technological innovation has always played an important role in national development and human progress, and its role is becoming increasingly prominent and ever more important."

"China has entered a new phase of development, which needs a new idea and a new pattern of development to be established," said Wang. The CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session. The proposals suggest to hold the core status of innovation in China's overall modernization drive, regard self-reliance and self-strengthening in science and technology (S&T) as the pillars of national development strategy and place it at the top of all planning tasks with specific arrangements.

It is not only the first time that the CPC has done so in the history of formulating a five-year plan, but also a strategic layout made by the CPCCC with Xi Jinping as the core based on the current trend of development of the world and outlook for the future.

According to Wang, it is worth noting that the CPCCC has made the strategic policies and arrangements concerning S&T innovation continuously and kept up with the times, since the 18th CPCCC proposed the strategy of innovation driving development, the 19th CPCCC proposed that innovation is the first power to lead development and The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPCCC proposed to accelerate the construction of a S&T-strengthened country.

"The important positioning and arrangements regarding scientific and technological innovation put forward at the fifth plenary session are based on the long-term theoretical innovation and practical development and the idea of seeking truth from facts insisted by the CPC. They have fully grasped the trend of global S&T development, and adhered to the path of independent innovation with Chinese characteristics. They also fit the characteristics and tasks of S&T innovation in the country in the new era," Wang commented.

He also noted that those important positioning and arrangements need to fully play S&T innovation's role as the key variable in the once-in-a-hundred-year change and as the pillar and leading part of the great rejuvenation strategy.

Faced with the new changes happened both within and outside the country, China needs sci-tech innovation solutions more than ever in implementing the new development philosophy, promoting quality development and building a new development pattern, he said.

China's scientific and technological strength is now moving from seeking accumulation in quantitative terms to taking great leaps forward in quality, from individual breakthroughs to achieving systematic progress, laying a solid foundation for economic growth and improvement of people's livelihood and national security.

Wang pointed that looking ahead, we need to enhance our confidence in innovation and seize the great opportunity of a new round of S&T revolution and industrial transformation. Facing the front line of world S&T, the main battlefield of economy, the great need of our country and the health and life of our people, we need to stick to the functioning of "double engine", namely S&T innovation and institution innovation, and build national strategic S&T strength to improve the ability of institutionalized tackling of S&T challenges and emergency.

In addition, we need to plan for the tackling of basic research and key technologies and establish a systematic, comprehensive and efficient national S&T innovation system in order to stimulate the enthusiasm and creativity of people in S&T sector and innovation entities.

China will move faster on the new path of innovative development featuring excellent talents, cutting-edge technologies, outstanding industries and a strong economy and nation, and strive to become one of the leading innovation-oriented countries and a scientific and technological power in the world, Wang explained.

"The self-reliance and self-strengthening in S&T are also in line with the self-reliance and independent innovation that we have always attached great importance to, which do not contradict openness and cooperation; instead, they form a dialectical unity," Wang stressed.

Open for cooperation is what the self-innovation path with Chinese characteristics is supposed to lead to whereas self-reliance and self-strengthening are the premise and basis for it to be realized in a mutually equal and respected manner.

"The innovation that China seeks is open innovation. China's S&T innovation has never been, and will never be, conducted behind closed doors," Wang said. For more than 40 years, openness, cooperation, exchanges and mutual learning have been playing important roles in promoting China's scientific and technological innovation. We have always emphasized that we should make scientific and technological innovation plans with a global perspective and actively integrate ourselves into the global innovation network.

At present, China cannot pursue innovation and development in isolation from the world, and the world needs China for global scientific and technological progress. China needs to improve its ability of independent innovation and run its own affairs well, while hoping to learn more advanced experiences from the rest of the world and contribute more Chinese wisdom to tackle global challenges, he stressed.

"Looking ahead, China will make greater strides in S&T opening-up and cooperation. We are ready to carry out dialogue and exchanges with other countries in regard to S&T policies, development plans, research ethics, and fields of common concern in S&T as well as innovation." In addition, China will seek common ground while reserving differences in opening up and cooperation and strive to reach more consensus on international science and technology governance.

At the same time, China will focus on global issues such as climate change, energy and resources, and public health, and set up a scientific research fund to support joint research with countries across the world.

In addition, great efforts will be made to further improve the legal and policy environment for S&T innovation in China, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, provide equal opportunities and convenient conditions for overseas talents to work and start businesses in China, and make the country a favorable destination for global innovators and entrepreneurs.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minister-of-science-and-technology-wang-zhigang-streesed-in-a-press-conference-held-by-the-cpc-central-committee-301175483.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/17/c0019.html

Latest Stories

  • Georgia's Republican chief election official says Trump would've won the state by 10,000 votes if he hadn't 'suppressed his own voting base'

    Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speculated that Trump "would have won by 10,000 votes" if he hadn't created distrust in mail voting.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • 3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong police arrested three former opposition lawmakers Wednesday for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, as concerns grow over a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they were arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature's main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Ivanka Trump claims the media's "silent" on violence against conservatives as Proud Boys clash in DC

    Selectively edited video wrongly showing Trump supporters as victims of violence was shared in right-wing circles

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • GOP members of Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers vote against certifying election results

    On Tuesday, the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan failed to certify the Nov. 3 election results, with the two Republicans on the committee voting against certifying the results and the two Democrats voting in favor.Wayne County, the largest county in Michigan and home to Detroit, is heavily Democratic. President-elect Joe Biden has a nearly 150,000-vote lead in Michigan, and Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in the state in an attempt to keep him from being the certified winner. In Wayne County, the unofficial election results show Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent.The board's Republican chair, Monica Palmer, said during the meeting that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." Democratic vice chair Jonathan Kinloch replied that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud." The Detroit Free Press notes there were unexplained discrepancies with the August primary election, and the board unanimously supported certifying the results.Almost immediately after the vote, Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox released a statement saying she was "proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee, and the Trump campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered, resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results."Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes had a different take, calling the vote "an outrageous display of partisan posturing" and saying the Republican members "have chosen to tarnish their personal legacy by picking up the GOP banner of making allegations without any evidence." Disregarding the "will of the voters in Michigan is not only shameful," she added, "but a complete dereliction of duties."Tuesday was final day for the county to certify the results, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said the Board of State Canvassers will take over the responsibility.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Joe Biden names 9 top White House appointees, including Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign manager O'Malley Dillon

    Biden continued to build out his staff Tuesday even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election.

  • Attorney General Barr wants to drop U.S. drug case against former Mexican defense minister

    The U.S. had charged Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda with taking bribes from the H-2 cartel. Attorney General William Barr said Mexico will now investigate the case.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • How Rudy Giuliani plans to get Trump’s legal battle to the Supreme Court by failing upwards

    President’s personal lawyer joins lawsuit challenging the electoral process while other attorneys flee

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Members of notorious Berlin crime family arrested over Green Vault jewel heist

    Three men were arrested in Germany on Tuesday in connection with last year’s €1bn (£896m) jewel robbery from Dresden’s famous Green Vault. The arrests come almost a year after the spectacular theft and are the first major breakthrough in the investigation. The three arrested men have not been named, but they are understood to be members of the Remmo Clan, one of Berlin’s most powerful organised crime groups. Police named two further members of the extended family as wanted in connection with the robbery. More than 1,600 police officers took part in early morning raids in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood, an area widely regarded as Remmo Clan territory. “A total of 18 properties are currently being searched in Berlin, including ten apartments, garages and vehicles,” Dresden prosecutors said in a statement. “The focus of today's measures is the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as storage media, items of clothing and tools.”

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband is quitting his job, and future first lady Jill Biden plans to continue teaching. It signals a new era of political spouses.

    Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff are both defying the stereotypical gender roles of political spouses in historic ways.