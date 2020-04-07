Vivoryon Therapeutics (AMS:VVY) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Vivoryon Therapeutics (AMS:VVY) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Vivoryon Therapeutics's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Vivoryon Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth €42m. In the last year, its cash burn was €12m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.6 years as of December 2019. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

ENXTAM:VVY Historical Debt April 7th 2020 More

How Is Vivoryon Therapeutics's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Vivoryon Therapeutics isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 66%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Vivoryon Therapeutics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Vivoryon Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Vivoryon Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Vivoryon Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of €79m and burnt through €12m last year, which is 15% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Vivoryon Therapeutics's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Vivoryon Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Vivoryon Therapeutics (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.