Is Vixtel Technologies Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1782) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Vixtel Technologies Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1782) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Vixtel Technologies Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 16.04, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$16.04 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.
How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Vixtel Technologies Holdings:
P/E of 16.04 = CN¥0.81 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.051 (Based on the year to September 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.
It’s nice to see that Vixtel Technologies Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 35% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last three years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.
How Does Vixtel Technologies Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Vixtel Technologies Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (11.5) in the it industry.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Vixtel Technologies Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet
The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
How Does Vixtel Technologies Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
Since Vixtel Technologies Holdings holds net cash of CN¥67m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.
The Verdict On Vixtel Technologies Holdings’s P/E Ratio
Vixtel Technologies Holdings’s P/E is 16 which is above average (10.3) in the HK market. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.
When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.
Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.