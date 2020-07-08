Viz.ai Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viz.ai, the leader in Applied Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare, has been named to the prestigious Forbes Top 50 AI list. The list honors the top 50 companies making the most impact using artificial intelligence to drive change and transform industries.

Forbes evaluated hundreds of innovative companies and recognized the top 50 for their use of artificial intelligence to drive outcomes for customers. As a company known for driving innovation in healthcare technology, Viz.ai was selected for its work dedicated to improving treatment times in stroke care and advancing how healthcare is delivered across a hospital network.

"It's not just about the AI," said Eric Eskioglu, MD, FAANS Neurosurgeon, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Novant Health. "Hospital systems using Viz for stroke care have seen meaningful reductions in treatment times, improvement in outcome scores and reduction in hospital length of stay. Viz is setting the standard for how healthcare can be delivered with operational precision, equity in treatments and outstanding clinical results. It's become how modern healthcare happens."

Viz.ai is now taking its proven patient and operational benefits and applying its technology to other aspects of healthcare, including the response to the pandemic. Viz COVID-19, available to any hospital at no cost, is improving communication, workflow and bed management for hospitals struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Viz CONSULT is improving imaging, workflow and decision making across multiple new disease states such as Spine, Trauma and Pulmonary Embolism. Viz CLINIC is transforming the doctor visit experience for HCPs and patients and Viz ANALYTICS is enabling dynamic quality improvement through local and national benchmarking.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the leading AI Healthcare companies. It demonstrates the importance of putting patients first and applying the latest technology to improve patient outcomes," said Viz.ai CEO & Co-Founder, Dr. Chris Mansi. "We look forward to making an impact across healthcare ensuring the right patient is seen by the right doctor at the right time, every time."

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai, is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment and improve access to care. In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and notification software.Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, CRV, Threshold, DHVC & Greenoaks Capital.





Related Links:

www.viz.ai

Viz.ai Synchronizing Stroke Care Brochure: https://bit.ly/2Z93sOz

Viz COVID-19 Product Guide: https://bit.ly/2O7UTgQ

Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viz.ai

Twitter: https://twitter.com/viz_ai

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vizai-named-to-forbes-ai-50-list-of-most-promising-artificial-intelligence-companies-301090432.html

SOURCE Viz.ai Inc.