This Vizio 65-inch QLED TV is probably cheaper than you think

One of the best TV deals comes from Walmart with it being possible to buy a Vizio 65-inch MQ6 QLED TV for $478. A fantastic price for a QLED TV of this size, it’s perfect for watching the Super Bowl, catching some movies, or playing some games. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know. Alternatively, tap the button below to go straight to Walmart to buy it.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch MQ6 QLED TV

One of the best TV brands, Vizio is always a good starting point for your TV purchase, especially when it comes to QLED TVs. This particular model has nearly everything you could need.

Besides the wonders of one billion colors enhanced with Quantum Color QLED, the Vizio 65-inch MQ6 QLED TV also has optimized contrast and brightness thanks to Vizio’s Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode, HDR10+, along with active pixel tuning and full array LED backlight.

It’s a potent mix of features that instantly make it tempting for anyone checking out one of the best QLED TVs. It gets even better for gamers with a dedicated game mode that offers AMD FreeSync support, super low input lag, variable refresh rates, and Dolby Vision support. Its HDMI 2.1 ports are great for the latest consoles too.

The Vizio 65-inch MQ6 QLED TV also packs a punch with sound, thanks to its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with an HDMI eARC port for hooking up the latest soundbars. It’s also Bluetooth headphones compatible if you’d prefer truly personal sound while you watch or play.

Streaming support is extensive with the Vizio 65-inch MQ6 QLED TV thanks to Vizio WatchFree+ adding hundreds of live streaming channels on top of the regular supply of streaming apps, while a voice remote saves you from needing to type in so many commands while looking for something to watch. It all comes together to make this one of the best TVs for many people in this price range.

Perfect for pretty much every living room, the Vizio 65-inch MQ6 QLED TV is currently available at Walmart for $478. A great deal for a 65-inch TV that offers excellent picture quality, check it out now by tapping the button below. It’ll make everything from movies to sports and games look great.

