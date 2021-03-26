- By James Li





Shares of high-definition TV seller Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) started their New York Stock Exchange debut on the wrong foot as investors monitor the company's entry to the streaming market.

The Orange County, California-based company provides a broad range of TV content, including cable TV, movies and shows, through its integrated platform of Smart TVs and SmartCast operating system.





Company background and revenue summary

Vizio founder William Wang established the company in 2002 with the dream of making Smart TV the "center of the connected home." The chairman and CEO said in his shareholder letter that Vizio's mission is to find value in the home while connecting the household to the outside world.

The company operates two business segments: Device and Platform+, with the former segment containing the company's Smart TVs and sound bars that are sold at retailers like Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST).

Likewise, Platform+ includes Vizio's SmartCast operating system, which supports a wide range of top streaming apps in addition to the company's WatchFree and Vizio Free Channels. The company generates revenue from sales of its Device products and advertising revenues from its Platform+ service.

Vizio Debuts in the Dark as Investors Monitor Streaming Market

For the year ending December 2020, Vizio reported net revenue of $2.042 billion, up from revenue of $1.836 billion in 2019 and $1.780 billion in 2018. Device revenues of $1.895 billion increased 6.9% driven primarily due to a 17.5% increase in Smart TV shipments as states across the U.S. enact stay-at-home regulations to curb the coronavirus spread. Likewise, Platform+ revenues increased 132.9% on the back of advertising revenue expansion and SmartCast active accounts increasing from 7.6 million in 2019 to 12.2 million in 2020.

Story continues

The company recorded net income of $102 million in 2020, up from net income of $23 million in 2019.

Company financial position

As of December 2020, Vizio has approximately $207.23 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $176.58 million at the end of 2019.

Vizio Debuts in the Dark as Investors Monitor Streaming Market

Stock opens with a thud as investors monitor crowded streaming market

While shares of Vizio rebounded on Friday, Vizio opened for trading on Thursday at approximately $17.50 per share, down over 9% from its initial public offering price of $21 as investors monitored the company's entry to a streaming market crowded with competitors like Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Vizio warned in the "risk factors" section of its prospectus that key risks include competition in "rapidly evolving and highly competitive markets." CNBC added that not only does Vizio need to compete with other TV-selling companies like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (XKRX:005935), the company must also "convince users" to use Vizio's own streaming services instead of plugging in an external, over-the-top streaming service.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article do not constitute a recommendation. Investors must do their own research before investing in the stock market.

Read more here:







Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

