VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

There's been a notable change in appetite for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 20% to US$11.08. Revenues of US$2.2b arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.22, an impressive 37% smaller than what broker models predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for VIZIO Holding from ten analysts is for revenues of US$2.34b in 2022 which, if met, would be an okay 4.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 71% to US$0.024. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.50b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2022. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The consensus price target fell 18% to US$21.70, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic VIZIO Holding analyst has a price target of US$27.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that VIZIO Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 9.0% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that VIZIO Holding is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of VIZIO Holding's future valuation.

