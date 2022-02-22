Vlad the impaler: What is Putin’s endgame here?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Vladimir Putin is wily, they say; he’s steps ahead of naive Western counterparts, ruthless at wielding his power for maximum advantage. And sure enough, there was the former KGB colonel Monday signing a piece of paper that Russia has recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent — a move widely seen as a precursor for an invasion of his neighbor, a democratic nation of 44 million people. Not long after the announcement, very well-armed “peacekeepers” (right) arrived on the scene.

Call us rubes, but we don’t see how on earth a Russian military occupation of Ukraine serves Putin’s ends.

It might feel good in the moment to bring a former Soviet Republic back into Moscow’s orbit, but what does he really gain by engaging his massive military with his neighbor’s 250,000-strong armed forces, bolstered by cash and arms from the West, in a war that would almost certainly make the Soviet Union’s disastrous invasion of Afghanistan look like whatever the Russians call a picnic (granted, picnics aren’t much fun in the dead of a Kyiv winter)?

What does he gain by inviting the punishing economic sanctions President Biden and European powers have rightly promised to levy, which are likely to choke off his country’s ability to obtain integrated circuits necessary for a range of technologies, while freezing out large Russian banks and potentially jeopardizing German acceptance of the lucrative Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline bringing liquid gold to Europe? If anything, Putin makes it likelier that his biggest fear — that Ukraine might someday join NATO — will ultimately come to pass, by showing the world that Russian aggression remains a growing threat.

It’s clear enough why Putin might want to distract his population, which has already been hammered by COVID and a faltering economy and increasing repression; they’ve been souring on his leadership for some time now, and nothing helped his popularity like the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

But Putin must know that beyond that, an invasion will only deliver misery. Right?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House panel OKs revised ban on videotaping police

    An Arizona House committee approved a proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances.

  • Americans could see increased energy costs if Russia invades Ukraine, Harris says

    Americans could see increased energy costs if Russia invades Ukraine, Harris says

  • NATO readies response to Putin’s most recent Ukraine decision

    Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker on how he believes NATO would respond to Vladimir Putin's national address and whether a diplomatic path is still possible.

  • Politics latest news: People should no longer battle into work with cold symptoms, suggests Sajid Javid

    LIVE Sajid Javid: Ukraine invasion has begun In depth: What will living with Covid look like? Javid vs Sunak: How clash of Chancellors played out New rules bring relief for holidaymakers Oligarchs lobbying Foreign Office on sanctions

  • Kremlin order of Ukraine invasion to proceed prompted Biden warning: reports

    President Biden's announcement on Friday that he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin had "made the decision" to invade Ukraine was reportedly based on U.S. intelligence that indicated the Kremlin ordered Russian military units to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple reports.The New York Times and CNN, citing U.S. officials and various sources, reported on Sunday that the U.S. obtained intelligence last...

  • China warns consumers not to use Abbott baby formula affected by recall

    China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories that were affected in a recent recall linked to a U.S. factory. The General Administration of Customs, in a post published on Sunday on its website, referred to a Feb. 18 notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that cautioned consumers against buying or eating certain batches of baby formula products made by Abbott. The day before, Abbott said it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed them.

  • War, market jitters threaten Europe's IPO launch season

    (Reuters) -March was expected to be a busy window for Europe's stock market listings, but Russia's move to redraw borders in Ukraine and market uncertainty due to the escalating security crisis on the continent are prompting companies to put their plans to go public on ice. Proceeds raised so far this year by companies going public in Europe, the Middle East and Africa are down 79% to $3.1 billion compared to the same period last year, when companies raised $15.1 billion in what was a record-breaking year for equity capital markets activity in the region, according to Refinitiv data. Soaring stock markets have boosted the IPO market in recent years.

  • Drone spots whale and its calf swimming under paddleboarders in Australia

    A southern right whale and its calf were spotted swimming under paddleboarders off the western coast of Australia.

  • Firefighters struggle to douse fire on luxury cars vessel off Azores islands

    Firefighters are struggling to put out a fire that broke out on Wednesday on a vessel carrying thousands of luxury cars, which is adrift off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands, a port official said, adding it was unclear when they would succeed. The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. "The intervention (to put out the blaze) has to be done very slowly," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Reuters late on Saturday.

  • Queen's health 'primary concern' for royals - commentator

    Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (February 20) the monarch, who turns 96 in two months and has been fully vaccinated, was suffering mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus, but growing health fears and scandals involving the family are threatening to overshadow national celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. Officials said she would still be carrying out light duties."I suspect this is not a week on which any member of the royal family will look back with particular pleasure but I would suspect that at the moment for most members of the royal family their primary concern would be the queen's well-being," said Matthew Dennison, author of a recent biography 'The Queen', said on Monday (February 21). Just two weeks ago, the royals were enjoying a warm wave of public and media praise as Elizabeth, the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch, marked 70 years on the throne, a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years.

  • US intel assessment notes multiple Ukraine cities that may be targeted: report

    The U.S. has reportedly informed its allies of certain Ukrainian cities that could come under attack if a Russian invasion does occur.The U.S. has informed allies that cities including Kharkiv in the north and Odessa and Kherson in the south could be targeted in a potential invasion, three people familiar told Bloomberg.One official who spoke with the outlet said the United States' view is being determined by the type of Russian forces currently...

  • Former NATO ambassador: Russian tanks moving to East Ukraine would be ‘invasion’

    In Ukraine, former U.S. ambassador to NATO Doug Lute dissects what Russia’s latest moves mean for concerns of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • US Navy plans launch of Mideast drone force alongside allies

    The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet announced Monday the launch of a new joint fleet of unmanned drones with allied nations to patrol vast swaths of the region’s volatile waters as tensions simmer with Iran. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press that 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible, would dramatically multiply the surveillance capacities of the U.S. Navy, allowing it to keep a close eye on waters critical to the flow of the global oil and shipping.

  • Bulls release Alfonzo McKinnie, sign veteran center Tristan Thompson

    Thompson brings championship experience to the table.

  • Putin abruptly summoned his top security officials as US warns war with Ukraine is imminent

    The unscheduled security council meeting comes as the Kremlin says there are "no concrete plans" for Putin to meet Biden as previously reported.

  • Sullivan: Russia planning 'extremely violent' operation to 'crush' Ukraine

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday the U.S. believes Russia is planning an "extremely violent" invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow will seek to "crush" the Ukrainian people."We believe that any military operation of the size, scope and magnitude of what we believe the Russians are planning will be extremely violent. It will cost the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, civilians and military personnel alike," Sullivan...

  • Twitter reacts to Michigan coach Juwan Howard hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after the game

    This isn't the first time Howard has had an incident with an opposing Big Ten coaching staff.

  • Senate Democrats meeting with Polish officials to discuss Russian aggression

    Three Senate Democrats traveled to Poland on Monday to meet with government officials and discuss the recent Russian aggression toward Ukraine.Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) will meet with Polish government officials including President Andrzej Duda for talks about European security matters."Poland is an important U.S. and NATO ally and I'm glad to be on the ground with our partners to address the...

  • Ukraine-Russia tensions: Oil surges on supply fears

    Investors are concerned about the impact of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of oil and gas.

  • More teachers think about leaving as shortages rise and demands grow

    "If you asked me if I'll be in the classroom in two years, or three years, I say those odds are even lower," one teacher said.