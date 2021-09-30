Vlad Novakovski and Nicole Quinn to elucidate Series A fundraising

Vlad Novakovski co-founded Lunchclub in 2017 as a way to improve professional networking. In 2020, the company made a large push toward videos (thanks, COVID) and eventually saw enough traction to raise a $24.2 million Series A at a valuation above $100 million. Nicole Quinn from Lightspeed Ventures lead the raise.

Nicole Quinn is a leader in venture capital and her portfolio is impressive, with such investments as Cameo, Zola, Goop, Calm, Haus Laboratories and others.

Vlad Novakovski co-founded Lunchclub in 2017 with Scott Wu and Hayley Leibson. In 2019 the company raised a $4 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz with other investments coming in from Quora's co-founder, the Robinhood co-founders and Flexport's co-founders. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the company quickly turned focus to connecting professionals virtually.

