Vladimir Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Xi Jinping on winning new term by 2,952 votes to 0

15
Our Foreign Staff
·4 min read
China's President Xi Jinping swears under oath after being re-elected as president for a third term during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress
China's President Xi Jinping swears under oath after being re-elected as president for a third term during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Xi Jinping on his third term as China's leader, hailing the strengthening ties between the two countries.

"Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin. "Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties... and strategic cooperation between our nations."

Xi was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.

The appointment by China's rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to push a button to vote on a measure during a session of China's National People's Congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to push a button to vote on a measure during a session of China's National People's Congress

Since then, the 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and the deaths of countless people after its abandonment.

Those issues have been avoided at this week's National People's Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.

On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China's president and re-elected him as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.

Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a cavernous state building on the edge of Tiananmen Square, was adorned with crimson carpets and banners for the landmark vote, with a military band providing background music.

A digital monitor on the edge of the stage proclaimed the final tally - all 2,952 votes had been cast in favour of awarding Xi another term in office.

The announcement was followed by fervent declarations of allegiance by delegates to the Chinese constitution in a demonstration of loyalty and unanimity.

Xi held up his right fist and placed his left hand on a red leather copy of China's constitution.

"I swear to be loyal to the constitution of the People's Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the constitution, to perform my statutory obligations, to be loyal to the motherland, to be loyal to the people," he said, promising to fulfil his duties with honesty and hard work.

Votes for Chinese President Xi Jinping are displayed during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress
Votes for Chinese President Xi Jinping are displayed during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress

In the oath - beamed live on state television across the nation - he vowed to "build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country".

Xi's re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a rising global power.

His coronation sets him up to become communist China's longest-serving president, and means Xi could rule well into his seventies - if no challenger emerges.

Adrian Geiges, co-author of "Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World", told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family's amassed wealth.

"That's not his interest," Geiges said.

"He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world."

For decades, China - scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong - eschewed one-man rule in favour of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.

That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi's predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.

An outdoor screen shows a live news coverage of China's President Xi Jinping (R) shaking hands with Politburo Standing Committee member Zhao Leji
An outdoor screen shows a live news coverage of China's President Xi Jinping (R) shaking hands with Politburo Standing Committee member Zhao Leji

Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.

But the beginning of his unprecedented third term comes as the world's second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.

Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology.

"We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative be accepted," Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.

"But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centrepiece of governance, rather than the Chinese government," he said.

"It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoists will feel comfortable in," Tsang added.

"Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world."

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi Appointed to Third Term as President

    It was a unanimous win. Chinese lawmakers voted &nbsp;2,952-0 to give&nbsp;Xi Jinping&nbsp;a third term as president Friday at the&nbsp;National People's Congress. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Elite Ukrainian troops push Russia back from vital Bakhmut supply route

    Ukrainian paratroopers defending Bakhmut say they have pushed Russian forces back from the crucial road being used to defend the embattled eastern town.

  • Stocks may crash 30% in 60 days as Americans run short of cash and investors jump ship, a markets guru says

    "The Bear Traps Report" founder Larry McDonald predicts stocks will crash within months as consumers run short of money and investors embrace bonds.

  • Putin thinks he can win because Ukraine matters more to him than us, says CIA chief

    Putin is betting Russia can win a war of attrition in Ukraine and that “Ukraine matters more to him than us,” CIA Director William Burns told Congress Thursday.

  • Prigozhin says he was disconnected from special communications so he wouldn't ask for ammunition

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group private military company, is complaining that he was cut off from special communications with the Russian authorities because he requested ammunition for the mercenaries.

  • Pope says Ukraine war fuelled not just by 'Russian empire'

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several "empires" and not just of Russia's, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday. Francis said the conflict was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere". He expressed a readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for peace.

  • China has stolen US military secrets to create formidable J-20 knockoff of America's F-22 Raptor: experts

    Experts told Fox News Digital about the decades-long mission China has pursued to obtain comparable air force capabilities to the U.S. by using espionage to copy what they can.

  • Belarusian regions signs agreement with Crimea, which Minsk does not recognise as Russian

    Alexander Subotin, Head of the Executive Committee of Vitebsk Oblast in Belarus, has signed an agreement about cooperation with the occupying authorities of the occupied peninsula of Crimea, which Minsk officially recognises as Ukrainian territory.

  • Zelensky says every Ukrainian wishes success to Georgia as protesters in Tbilisi storm parliament

    On a second day of mass protests against Russian-inspired "foreign agents" draft law, Georgian demonstrators tried to besiege the parliament after a call from one of the rally's...

  • Filipino mother hopes for end of Ukraine war to live normal life with family

    A migrant mother said that she still wants to stay and live in Ukraine as long as there is no war. Read for more details.

  • China's Xi handed historic third term as president

    Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.The appointment by China's rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October.Since then, the 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and the deaths of countless people after its abandonment.&nbsp;Those issues have been avoided at this week's National People's Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China's president and re-elected him as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.&nbsp;Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a cavernous state building on the edge of Tiananmen Square, was adorned with crimson carpets and banners for the landmark vote, with a military band providing background music.A digital monitor on the edge of the stage proclaimed the final tally -- all 2,952 votes had been cast in favour of awarding Xi another term in office.The announcement was followed by fervent declarations of allegiance by delegates to the Chinese constitution in a demonstration of loyalty and unanimity.Xi held up his right fist and placed his left hand on a red leather copy of China's constitution."I swear to be loyal to the constitution of the People's Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the constitution, to perform my statutory obligations, to be loyal to the motherland, to be loyal to the people," he said, promising to fulfil his duties with honesty and hard work.In the oath -- beamed live on state television across the nation -- he vowed to "build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country".- Remarkable rise -&nbsp;Xi's re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a rising global power.His coronation sets him up to become communist China's longest-serving president, and means Xi could rule well into his seventies -- if no challenger emerges.Adrian Geiges, co-author of "Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World", told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family's amassed wealth."That's not his interest," Geiges said."He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world."- Tearing up the rulebook -For decades, China -- scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong -- eschewed one-man rule in favour of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi's predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.&nbsp;Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.But the beginning of his unprecedented third term comes as the world's second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology."We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative be accepted," Steve Tsang, director of the&nbsp; SOAS&nbsp;China Institute, told AFP."But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centrepiece of governance, rather than the Chinese government," he said."It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoists will feel comfortable in," Tsang added."Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world."bur-pfc-je/cwl

  • What the U.S. National Security Community Is Getting Wrong About China

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersIt is tempting to say we are at a crossroads in U.S.-China relations. Tempting. But wrong.We have passed the crossroads and we are already, unfortunately, dangerously, well on our way down the wrong path.As Edward Luce pointed out in an insightful column in the Financial Times, we are already effectively engaged in a Cold War with China. “The consensus,” he writes, “is now so hawkish that it is liable to see any outreach to China as

  • The MCU is introducing a totally original hero with no connection to comics

    The MCU's first brand-new superhero is Kahhori, an Indigenous Mohawk woman with the power of the Tesseract

  • Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to 'leave'

    As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: "Leave immediately."To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately," the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coastguard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.

  • The Army Won't Let Some Crews Name Their Own Tanks

    The III Armored Corps, headquartered at Fort Hood, Texas, released a new policy earlier this year restricting which tank crews can name their vehicles.

  • Strict punishment sought for cult leader at center of Netflix doc 'In the Name of God'

    Lee’s order came days after Netflix premiered “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal,” a documentary in which Jeong was one of the subjects. The eight-part Netflix documentary looks into four self-proclaimed Korean prophets who led cult-like religious movements in South Korea.

  • ‘The higher you rise, the sharper the knives.’ Larsa Pippen posts new selfie in Miami

    She has been speaking out about her love life

  • Situation in Donetsk Oblast remains challenging, but for first time in a year day without civilian casualties

    The past 24 hours were the first since the beginning of the full-scale invasion when no civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast, despite the oblast being subjected to intense shelling. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The past day was the first since 24 February 2022 when no civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Charles Bronson ‘has never used a cash machine and will need practical support if released’

    Charles Bronson has never used a cash machine and will need practical support if released, his parole hearing has been told.

  • Russia fired rarely seen missiles and wildly unpredictable ones that Ukraine's forces can't stop in deadly strikes across the country

    Moscow's forces fired Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles and Kh-22 anti-ship missiles as part of a massive attack that left Ukrainian civilians dead and injured.