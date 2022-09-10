Vladimir Putin congratulates King Charles III on his ascension to the British throne: 'I wish your Majesty success'

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin.Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

  • Vladimir Putin sent a note congratulating King Charles III on his ascension to the British throne.

  • "I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," he said in a letter issued on Saturday.

  • The United Kingdom has been a staunch backer of Ukraine against Russia's invasion of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated King Charles III for his ascension to the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history.

Putin in a note addressed to the king from the Kremlin, Putin wrote that he wished him "success."

"Your Majesty, Please accept my sincere congratulations on your Accession to the throne," the note read. "I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best."

Putin in a telegram on Thursday sent his condolences to the king after he learned of the monarch's death at the age of 96.

"For many decades," he wrote, "Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage."

He continued: "I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain."

The British royal family has been steadfast in their backing of Ukraine, which Russia invaded beginning in February, sparking a devastating conflict that has leveled cities and sparked an international humanitarian crisis.

One of the 12 founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the United Kingdom has been a staunch defender of Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

