Vladimir Putin could deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says armed forces minister

Vladimir Putin could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, James Heappey, the armed forces minister, has warned as he ruled out Nato imposing a no-fly zone.

Mr Heappey said Nato would strengthen support for its members in eastern Europe, adding that it was "about drawing the line on the map around Nato countries ever thicker ".

He warned in an interview on Thursday's Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above, that it was possible that Russia could deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" against Ukraine.

He said: "There are missile systems deployed in Belarus ... that are capable of delivering tactical nuclear payloads like battlefield nuclear weapons." He stressed that these were "not the sort of ICBMs that threaten Paris, London, Washington".

But he added: "Russia has a doctrine of violent overmatch. So the more resistance it meets, it just goes for big, big violence, to overwhelm. So we will see."

Mr Heappey doubted Nato would impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine because of a risk that a Nato fighter jet is drawn in and the military alliance is drawn into war with Russia.

He said: "People have to understand that Putin has made up his mind to do this. He has gone for it...

"He will not be deterred by a bunch of Nato jets above Ukraine. In fact, they will just end up in a dogfight that will lead to jets being downed."

That would be "an Article 5 moment", he said. Article 5 of the Nato treaty sets out the principle of collective defence - that each member commits to protect the other from attack.

Nato would focus on strengthening support for its members in eastern Europe adding that it was "about drawing the line on the map around Nato countries in ever thicker - Baltic states, Poland, Romania, some of the Balkans. Putin has to know that Article 5 is sacrosanct."

Asked if British troops would be deployed in Ukraine, Mr Heappey replied: "No."

He added: "It is a full scale invasion of another country by a peer adversary. The risk of miscalculation and unintended escalation is grave."

Mr Heappey said it was time to "dust off the playbook of the '70s and '80s" in taking on Mr Putin, adding that the crisis would define relations between the West and Russia for the next three decades.

He said: "This is a change to the security landscape in Europe that will define the next 30 years. And right now, avoiding it, escalating into something utterly catastrophic and continental has to be as much a consideration as showing solidarity with the Ukrainians.

"Get this wrong. It becomes existential in a way that would have been unimaginable just six months ago."

'This is an epoch change'

Mr Heappey pleaded for patience while Nato and its allies worked out the next steps: "This is not a kind of retail political moment. This is an epoch change, where getting this right over the next 20 years is what matters, not getting it right in the next 20 hours."

Mr Heappey, 41, a former officer in the Rifles, was emotional at times during the interview. "I have lain on my stomach whilst rockets and mortars have been going off around me, and it is the most terrifying experience you can imagine. You're utterly helpless. It's random.

"I was a trained soldier. There are Ukrainian civilians who are this morning cowering in their basements or lying on the floor of the kitchen, just hoping it's not going to be that it's the most terrifyingly horrendous thing and people are going on...

"And it's not happening in some dusty and dangerous place in the Middle East. It's not happening in sub-Saharan Africa, it's happening in a European country that's about a two and a half hour flight from London. It's happening to you.

"There are tens of thousands, hundreds, thousands of Ukrainians settled in the UK. It's happening to their families. So yeah, there's a bit of this. This is grave. It's not just TV."

Listen to James Heappey's full interview on Chopper's Politics, The Telegraph's weekly political podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.