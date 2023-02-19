Vladimir Putin’s energy war has utterly failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an event marking the 30th anniversary of energy giant Gazprom

Households contemplating their sky-high gas and electricity bills might wonder what is going on when they see that wholesale energy prices are dropping like a stone.

An exceptionally mild European winter has seen demand for energy fall, pushing the price for natural gas to below where it was before Russia started preparing its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the benchmark gas price fell to just under $50 per megawatt hour for the first time in almost 18 months. It had peaked at more than $300/MWh in August. This is bad news for Vladimir Putin, who relies on the revenues from gas and oil to boost his war chest.

The Russian leader’s strategy of dividing Europe because some countries like Germany relied on his energy production has failed. High storage levels and alternative sources have combined with the benign weather to see Europe through the winter without the feared shortages and blackouts. Indeed, experts believe that by next winter, Russian supply can be almost completely bypassed, which will be a disaster for its economy.

But consumers will wonder why their costs aren’t reducing in the same way. Most bills are capped by the Government’s energy price guarantee (EPG) which was set when prices were at their highest last autumn. This has kept a lid on prices and remains in place until April, when the EPG will rise, causing more hardship to those struggling to pay.

With wholesale prices falling, the cost of the guarantee to the Treasury should fall significantly as the year progresses, helping the public finances. But when will consumers see bills return to where they were a few years ago? Since suppliers have hedged gas and electricity purchases when prices were much higher, they cannot pass on the wholesale decline for some months. Now, with the energy companies making huge profits, Labour’s answer is to tax them more and use the money to mitigate the impact of high prices. Their polling no doubt tells them there is support for such a move among voters who may not be aware of the substantial windfall taxes already imposed.

But this would not be sensible. Moreover, the volatility of the market is such that nothing is predictable. Yet the UK’s energy sourcing is now much more diverse, with renewables in the mix, offering policy makers the opportunity to reform the market structure to stop unjustified and hugely damaging price increases becoming the norm.