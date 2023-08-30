Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un exchanged letters about munitions, says White House

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have reportedly been in communication as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for the Ukraine war

The White House says that it has new intelligence showing Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for the Ukraine war.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, shared the revelation just weeks after the White House said that Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow during a visit to Pyongyang.

Mr Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic material to shore up Russia’s defence industrial base.

The Biden administration has repeatedly made the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine.

North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programmes and human rights records.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

