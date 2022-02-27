Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs risk having UK properties seized under new powers

British Virgin Islands - Guido Amrein/iStockphoto

New powers to make it easier to seize the properties of Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs are to be introduced by the Government this week.

Investigators will be able to target the properties of oligarchs when they apply for orders to confiscate them if they suspect they have been bought with laundered money.

A new register of overseas entities will also allow investigators to unmask oligarchs who are using shell companies in Britain’s overseas territories to conceal their property wealth.

The UK, US and EU are setting up “kleptocracy” units to hunt down Russian oligarchs’ “luxury homes, yachts, jets and fancy cars” to prevent them bypassing economic sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, official sources said.

'Ill-gotten gains'

Boris Johnson said: “There is no place for dirty money in the UK. We are going faster and harder to tear back the facade that those supporting Putin’s campaign of destruction have been hiding behind for so long.

“Those backing Putin have been put on notice: there will be nowhere to hide your ill-gotten gains.”

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said the Government was drawing up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs to be targeted for sanctions with more names to be revealed “every few weeks”.

"There are over 100 billionaires in Russia,” she said. “We will be targeting oligarchs’ private jets, we will be targeting their properties, we will be targeting other possessions that they have and there will be nowhere to hide."

Oligarchs who fail to reveal the “beneficial owner” of shell companies used to buy properties could face up to five years in jail under the new Economic Crime Bill due to be published on Monday. They will also face restrictions over selling their property.

The register, which will require anonymous foreign owners of UK property to reveal their real identities, will apply retrospectively to purchases by overseas owners up to 20 years ago in England and Wales.

'Unexplained wealth orders'

Story continues

Properties held in trust or behind an opaque shell company will become subject to “unexplained wealth orders”, which law enforcement agencies can use to confiscate assets without having to prove the property was used to launder dirty money or bought with the proceeds of crime.

The National Crime Agency will get more time to review evidence being used to challenge the orders and will be protected from having to pay substantial court costs if they bring a “reasonable” case that is ultimately unsuccessful.

The Bill will also lower the bar of proof needed to fine any oligarch suspected of trying to avoid sanctions, from requiring a “reasonable cause” to a “balance of probabilities”.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “Time is up for Putin’s cronies hiding dirty money in the UK and this new legislation will help to crack down on economic crime, including removing key barriers to using unexplained wealth orders.”

Anyone setting up, running, owning or controlling a company will be required to verify their identity with Companies House under separate economic crime laws to be announced this week.

The move, to prevent shell companies being able to hide oligarchs’ or foreign criminals' wealth, will give Companies House powers to challenge and investigate information.

Ships with connections to Russia face having their access restricted to UK ports, the Government has confirmed, amid growing anger over a tanker travelling to a Scottish oil refinery.

The Department for Transport said talks were taking place between UK and Scottish ministers "to explore a range of measures" that could prevent vessels with links to Russia docking.