  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vladimir Putin orders one-week paid shutdown for Russian workers as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise

Katie Balevic
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Council&#39;s meeting at Grand Kremlin Palace on December 26, 2019 in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a one-week shutdown for workers as the country grapples with rising COVID-19 cases and deaths. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Vladimir Putin ordered a paid, weeklong shutdown as Russia faces rising COVID-19 cases and deaths.

  • Russia hit a daily record with 34,073 new cases and 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

  • Only about a third of Russian citizens are fully vaccinated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a one-week paid shutdown for Russian workers as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise.

In a record-breaking week, the country reported 1,028 deaths on October 20 along with 34,073 new cases, Reuters reported. About 47.5 million Russians have been fully vaccinated, which amounts to only a third of the country's population, Insider's Marianne Guenot reported.

Putin approved a week of paid "non-working days" from October 30 to November 7, adding that the dates can be extended in areas that need it as "the epidemiological situation is developing differently in each region," according to Reuters.

"Our main task now is to protect the lives of citizens and, as far as possible, minimize the spread of Covid-19 infections," Putin said according to the state-run outlet RT News.

Russia's death toll since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 226,353 people, The Moscow Times reported.

Earlier in the week, Moscow's mayor ordered all of the city's unvaccinated residents over 60 years old and those who are unvaccinated and "suffering from chronic diseases" to stay home until February 2022, CNN reported.

Russian epidemiologist Vasily Vlassov told CNN that Russian "hospitals are overwhelmed."

"This is still very high morbidity and mortality," Vlassov, a former World Health Organization adviser, told the outlet. "High morbidity in Russia is seen as a sign of failure of the state and society."

COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease and death, and while Russia has four of its own vaccine options, the country is struggling to get citizens to overcome skepticism and take the shot. Studies have suggested that the flagship Russian Sputnik V vaccines have similar effectiveness to those made by Pfizer and Moderna.

"There are only two options at this point in time - you can get sick or you can get vaccinated. But it's better to be vaccinated," Putin said per RT News. "Why would you wait for the disease and its consequences?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin approves week-long Russian workplace shutdown as COVID-19 surges

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record at 1,028, with 34,073 new infections. Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said the "non-working days" from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, during which people would continue to receive salaries, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.

  • Global approval of U.S. leadership under Biden rebounds after Trump low, survey says

    Favorable views of American leadership bounced back during the first six months of Biden's presidency --- but that was before Afghanistan

  • Man shot at on busy Nashville interstate

    A Nashville man says he is still in shock, and is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car while he was driving on a busy Nashville interstate.

  • NATO pans Russian complaints after Lavrov shutters diplomatic offices

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suspended his team’s diplomatic mission to NATO and closed the trans-Atlantic alliance’s two offices in Moscow in the latest dispute about diplomatic behavior and intelligence operations.

  • Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise

    President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered most Russians to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,028 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Putin said he supports the Cabinet’s proposal to introduce a nonworking period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week, when four of seven days are already non-working, including a two-day state holiday.

  • Kremlin says Putin will not travel to Scotland for COP26 climate talks

    The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russian President Putin will not travel to the United Nations climate summit that starts in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31 but will take part remotely while other representatives attend in person, according to Reuters.Why it matters: A lack of a physical appearance from the leader of the fourth largest carbon dioxide-emitting country in the world would be a blow to the crucial climate talks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • US military only ‘marginally able’ to meet needs, think tank argues

    The U.S. military is only “marginally” able to defend the country’s national interests at home and abroad, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength found.

  • Russian businessman funded ex-Giuliani associates' account, court records show

    A Russian businessman funded an account used by two ex-associates of Rudy Giuliani to donate to U.S. political campaigns, according to documents shown in court on Monday. Prosecutors presented the financial records to a Manhattan federal court jury in the second week of the trial of one of the former associates, Lev Parnas, on charges of violating campaign finance laws. Prosecutors say the Ukraine-born Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Belarus-born Igor Fruman, illegally funneled money from Moscow-based businessman Andrey Muraviev to candidates in U.S. states where the group was seeking licenses to operate cannabis businesses.

  • U.S. China ambassador nominee Burns takes tough line on dealings with Beijing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, took a tough line on dealings with China at his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, saying "genocide in Xinjiang," abuses in Tibet, and bullying of Taiwan must stop. Burns, calling China the United States' "most dangerous competitor", said Beijing is "blasting past" its pledge to maintain only a minimum nuclear deterrent, and added that Washington should work with allies in Europe and elsewhere to build economic leverage.

  • China Needs a RRR Cut, Says ING Bank’s Pang

    Iris Pang, chief Greater China economist at ING Bank, discusses China’s loan prime rate and liquidity injections from the PBOC, Chinese growth and her outlook for the property market. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Progressive activists demand Rahm Emanuel nomination removal

    Progressive activists in Chicago — led by Democratic congressional candidate Kina Collins — are planning two days of demonstrations in the city around Rahm Emanuel's hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Japan.Why it matters: The protests are the latest example of the tension between the Democratic Party's progressive and centrist wings. While Collins and others want the White House to retract Emanuel's nomination, there's no indication he won't be confirmed.Stay on top of the latest market trends an

  • Michael Cohen calls Steele 'Austin Powers' after being accused of 'treason'

    Michael Cohen dismissed British ex-spy Christopher Steele as a "f***ing liar" and "Austin Powers" after the ex-MI6 agent suggested former President Donald Trump's lawyer committed "treason."

  • Sudan on the brink amid scramble for democracy

    A power-sharing deal between the military and civilians is under pressure with concerns of violence.

  • China is pressing US companies like McDonalds and Visa to accept its e-yuan at the Winter Olympics: report

    China is pressuring US companies to accept payments in digital yuan at the Winter Olympics, according to the FT.

  • Facebook might be changing its name - and people have plenty of suggestions for what it should be

    "Zuckistan," "The Facebook," and "Three Facebooks in a Trench Coat" are some of the ideas that Twitter users have come up with.

  • Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions

    Lebanon’s government raised the price of fuel Wednesday by about 25%, the National News Agency reported, effectively removing all subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate amid a worsening economic crisis. The new increase brings the price of 20 liters (5 gallons) of 98-octane gasoline to 312,700 Lebanese pounds — almost half the monthly minimum wage. “Effectively, the subsidies have been removed from fuel in a final manner,” said Georges Brax, a spokesman for the Syndicate of Petrol Station Owners in Lebanon.

  • U.S. says it made no financing offers to Turkey on F-16 jets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday did not confirm Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comment that Washington had made an offer to Ankara for the sale of F-16 fighter jets but added that it has not made Turkey a financing offer for the warplanes. Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 program, from which Ankara was removed after buying missile defense systems from Russia.

  • U.S. Iran envoy to meet with European allies about nuclear talks

    U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley will meet on Friday in Paris with senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss the stalemate in the nuclear talks with Iran, sources briefed on the meeting told me. Malley will arrive in Paris after a four-day trip to the Gulf.Why it matters: The nuclear talks have been stalled since June, and America’s Arab partners are extremely concerned by Iran’s nuclear advances in recent months. Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, are engaging wit

  • FIFA says it's 'deeply concerned' by images of the Congolese Under-20 women's team training in the middle of a busy dirt road

    The video, shared on Twitter by the global players' union FIFPRO, shows players performing a passing drill as motorbikes and cars drive by.

  • ‘Money talks’: After building collapse, developer with Trump ties sees opportunity

    In the rubble of one of the deadliest building failures in modern history, Hussain Sajwani sees opportunity — a prime beachfront property that could become home to the billionaire Middle East developer’s first project on American soil.