Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to increase gas exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is "ready" to increase gas exports after Europe accused Moscow of curbing flows and pushing prices to new records. Europe is facing a gas crisis leading up to the coldest season of the year, with a surge in prices and depleting reserves caused by a cold end to last winter. Demand is rallying as economies ramp up after the end of pandemic lockdowns and there are dips in energy supply from renewables like wind.