Vladimir Putin’s Secret Grandchild Is a Zelensky, Says Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barbie Latza Nadeau
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Igor Zelensky
    Russian ballet dancer
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Katerina Tikhonova
    Second child and daughter of Vladimir Putin
Jakub Dabrowski/Reuters
Jakub Dabrowski/Reuters

As is often the case with sisters, one of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s alleged daughters is publicly defying him while the other is defending her daddy dearest.

His supposed youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova—a dancer—has flown to Munich, Germany, more than 50 times in recent years, according to a report by Russian media outlet iStores and Germany’s Der Spiegel which surely places her near the top of his list of “pro-West Russians” who he has dissed, saying “their mentality is there, not here, with our people.”

Another allegation in the report: The Russian president has also had to stomach—if true—that his youngest daughter’s child with a ballet dancer shares a last name with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. The dancer/baby daddy Igor Zelensky is not related to Putin’s archenemy, according to the joint report which was based on a dossier of leaked documents including flight records showing the Putin kid’s apparent love of European travel to where Zelensky was based during the time they are thought to have conceived their now 2-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Putin’s eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova—a pediatric endocrinologist—has been outed as the pro-Putin “Maria V.” Russian independent media outlet Republic editor Dmitry Kolezev published screen shots of her rants on Telegram where she attacked critics and left comments on a Moscow Sate University alumni website quoting her father on topics like the Ukraine, the West, George Soros, and gay rights, according to the Times of London.

One of the comments criticizes the use of the word “annexation” and in another she says the West has “always done everything possible to ensure that Russia failed as a state.” She wrote, “If suddenly, like almost happened in the 90s, Russia becomes a full-fledged raw-material appendage of the United States and EU, I’ll be interested to see whom you blame for the fact that we’re not living in a prosperous economy.”

Both daughters have been placed on sanctions lists by the US, but so far have avoided the same in Europe.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

    Alicia Roberts reports.

  • "Azov" Commander hopes bodies of dead from "Azovstal" will be given to their families

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022, 13:38 Denys Prokopenko, the commander of the "Azov" National Guard Regiment of Ukraine, reported that the severely wounded fighters from the "Azovstal" plant had received medical care and will be taken to the territory controlled by Ukraine, and that "the process is ongoing" regarding the dead defenders of Mariupol.

  • Yenin on sabotage and reconnaissance groups: some infiltrators used Russian SIM cards, which showed up clearly

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022, 11:23 Around 800 people have been detained on suspicion of sabotage and reconnaissance activities since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Many infiltrators are hiding and waiting for the right moment.

  • Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies

    Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.

  • France's Macron: wants quick EU opinion on Moldova request for membership

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted the European Union (EU) to give a "quick opinion" to Moldova's request for membership of the EU, as he hosted a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Paris. Macron added that a risk that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could spread to other neighbouring countries could not be ruled out. Fears have grown that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, after pro-Russian separatists in Moldova's Transdniestria region blamed Kyiv for what they said were shootings, explosions and cross-border drone incursions.

  • China becomes wild card in Sri Lanka's debt crisis

    China says its initiative to build ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Africa, paid for with Chinese loans, will boost trade. Sri Lanka’s struggle is extreme, but it reflects conditions across dozens of countries from South Pacific islands through some of the poorest in Asia and Africa that have signed onto Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Sri Lanka's 22 million people are in dire straits.

  • Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

    The unprecedented economic sanctions that the U.S. and its allies have placed on Russia looked set to destroy its economy, but Russia has managed to survive so far.

  • Scammers are gaming the system, driving up cost of property insurance in Florida | Opinion

    Living in the freest state in the country is quite costly for many homeowners. Although the real-estate market is hot across Florida, the complex home-insurance market is on the verge of collapse.

  • Prosecutors detail charges against Trump's inaugural chair

    Federal prosecutors have spelled out more details of the allegations against the chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, who’s accused of secretly working as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. The details came in an updated indictment filed earlier this week in federal court in New York City in the case of Tom Barrack, a wealthy businessman who acted as an informal adviser to Trump. Prosecutors say Barrack sought to leverage lucrative international business deals with the United Arab Emirates to benefit the political agendas of both the Trump campaign and the UAE.

  • Putin is losing, let him lose

    I guess we are all now just realizing what an epic defeat Putin’s war in Ukraine really has been for the Russian President and Russia.

  • Ukraine urges Russia to take away dead Russian soldiers stored in refrigerated cars for three months

    Ukraine is ready to hand over to Russia the hundreds of bodies of Russian soldiers that is has been storing in refrigerated railway cars for three months, Ukraine's railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Facebook on May 19.

  • Biden's Moves on NATO Come Amid Fear Russian War Will Expand Past Ukraine

    The president is getting progressively bolder in his efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO.

  • China is now the world's 2nd-biggest bitcoin miner after activity bounced back from the government's crackdown

    A surge in covert mining operations post-ban means China is now the world's second-largest location for bitcoin mining behind the US, new research shows.

  • Texas inmate who escaped bus got out of restraints, cage

    A convicted murderer who escaped from a prison transport bus in Texas last week got out of his restraints and a cage before stabbing the driver, and he is still on the run Wednesday, authorities said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who was serving a life sentence, was being transported to a medical appointment on May 12 in a caged area of the bus designated for high-risk inmates, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in statement offering new details on the escape. As Lopez was being transported, he somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled out the bottom, the department said.

  • 2023 Toyota GR Supra Preview | It has a manual! Finally!

    We review the entire GR Supra lineup, including a preview of the new manual-equipped 3.0 model.

  • Putin promises to bolster Russia's IT security in face of cyber attacks

    The websites of many state-owned companies and news websites have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, often to show information that is at odds with Moscow's official line on the conflict. "Targeted attempts are being made to disable the internet resources of Russia's critical information infrastructure," Putin said, adding that media and financial institutions had been targeted.

  • Gov. DeSantis signs bill that stiffens penalties for illegal sale of opioids in Florida

    Florida House Bill 95 increases the penalty for trafficking methamphetamines, including fentanyl, to first-degree felony murder if the user dies.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador

    The U.S. Senate unanimously approved veteran diplomat Bridget Brink on Wednesday to be ambassador to Ukraine, filling a critical post that has been vacant for three years as Washington works to increase support for the government in Kyiv. Brink was approved by unanimous voice vote. Both President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans had urged Brink's quick confirmation.

  • Former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson is the Disciplinary Officer who would hear Deshaun Watson case

    The NFL’s new procedure for imposing discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy incorporates a Disciplinary Officer, who is jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The person retained for that position is former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. Appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in [more]

  • Israel shuts down festival early after pilgrims assail safety curbs

    Israeli authorities called an early close on Thursday to a religious bonfire festival after dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews rampaged against crowd-control measures meant to prevent a repeat of a crush that killed 45 people last year. TV stations showed pilgrims knocking down safety barricades and scuffling with police at the Meron tomb of second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, site of annual two-day celebrations that can draw as many as 200,000 people. After the 2021 crush - Israel's worst civilian disaster - authorities limited the number of revellers allowed in at any one time and required that they arrive by authorised buses only.