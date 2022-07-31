Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary.

Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.

"The strategic policy of the USA to dominate the world's oceans" threatens Russia, Putin said.

Putin's speech made no mention of his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, however.

Russian Navy ships are docked in the Sevastopol bay on March 4, 2014. (VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP via Getty Images) Photo credit should read VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP via Getty Images

Putin went on to claim that a number of warships will soon be equipped with hypersonic weapons.

"The key thing here is the capability of the Russian navy," Putin said. "It is able to respond with lightning speed to all who decides to infringe on our sovereignty and freedom."

Putin also noted the expansion of NATO as a top threat to Russia, months after Sweden and Finland officially joined the Western alliance. Finland shares an 800-mile border with Russia, significantly expanding potential friction points between NATO and Russia.

Putin's speech came on the same day as a drone attack at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet on Sunday. Russian officials say the attack, which saw a drone drop an unknown explosive device, injuring at least six people. It is unclear who is responsible for the attack.