Vladimir Putin tells mothers of Russian soldiers killed in unprovoked Ukraine war: ‘I share your pain’

19
Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Vladimir Putin said he empathizes with the mothers of Russian soldiers he sent to die in an unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

With cameras rolling, the embattled Russian leader addressed a carefully curated gathering of more than a dozen grieving moms at the Kremlin Friday.

The 70-year-old president said nothing can take the place of a lost son. “I would like you to know that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country, we share your pain,” he said.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley estimates Russia and Ukraine have each lost 100,000 troops in the past ten months of fighting. By most accounts, Russia has greatly underperformed during its invasion, with a cold winter on the way.

Still not calling the fighting in Ukraine a “war,” Putin warned his audience not to believe dispatches from the battle front.

“Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens or even on the Internet,” he said. “There are many fakes, cheating, lies there.”

Putin claimed he’d spoken to Russian troops and found them to be in good spirits, despite reports to the contrary.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Daily Beast Russian troops were “demoralized, poorly trained (and) poorly equipped” and urged Ukraine, which has been launching aggressive counter-offenses, to keep up the intensity.

“It would be in the Ukraine’s interest to maintain momentum through the winter,” Wallace said.

Some mothers’ groups took to social media to complain they’d been unable to get an audience with the man who sent their children to war. Sunday is Mother’s Day in Russia.

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • The Kenyans lured to become unwitting 'love' fraudsters

    How Kenyans are being scammed by south-east Asian trafficking cartels posing as job recruitment agents.

  • Russia shells liberated city in Ukraine, forcing hospital evacuations

    Escalated Russian shelling of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson killed 10 people, wounded dozens more and forced hospital evacuations, the Ukrainian government said Friday. Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia in its nine-month-old war on its neighbor, has faced President Vladimir Putin’s wrath since Ukrainian soldiers recovered the city two weeks ago. The ...

  • General Staff: Russia prepares Crimeans for air-raid sirens, deploys soldiers in settlement of Chaplynka

    The invaders explain to the residents in Simferopol, occupied Crimea, how to act in the event of an air-raid siren, chemical and biological hazard, at the same time they have deployed their military personnel in Chaplynka [a settlement in Kherson Oblast], near the peninsula.

  • Russian invaders forcibly remove Ukrainians from Luhansk Oblast, say local authorities

    The Russian invaders are forcibly relocating pro-Ukrainian residents of the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported in Telegram on Nov. 24.

  • No Russian ships equipped with missiles on duty in Black and Azov Seas yet

    Russian warships continue to be on duty in the Black and Azov Seas, however with no missile carriers. Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook Quote: "There are 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea; the enemy continues to control sea communications keeping 2 ships on combat duty in the Azov Sea.

  • Putin's power doesn't exist in a vacuum: Here are 14 of his biggest enablers, from billionaire oligarchs to world leaders

    Putin relies on a vast network of elites he can co-opt or dupe into supporting his corrupt and authoritarian regime waging a brutal war in Ukraine.

  • General Staff of Ukraines Armed Forces urgently addresses people of Belarus

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have published an urgent address to the people of Belarus, calling on them to prevent the Republic of Belarus from getting involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. Source: video from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Army Inform outlet Quote: "The secret services of the Russian Federation are preparing a provocation on your territory.

  • Russians continue to deploy their forces in Belarus

    The National Resistance Center has reported that Russian invaders continue to deploy their troops in Belarus. Source: The National Resistance Center (NRC), citing the Belarusian resistance movement Quote from the NRC: "It is known that the Russians have deployed about 63 tents in the area of the village of Babunichi (Gomel Oblast).

  • German Windfall Tax Delayed Until Beginning of December

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will delay the start of a planned windfall levy for power producers, the Economy Ministry said. Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30Adobe Sees Up to $9.2 Billion in E-Commerce: Black Friday UpdateItaly’s Populist Premier Is Getting Beaten at Her Own GameStocks End Winning Week With Rate Outlook in Focus: Markets WrapUS Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security RiskInstead of applying the tax retroac

  • Merkel says she lost sway with Russia as a lame duck: ‘For Putin, only power counts’

    Former German leader Angela Merkel says her decision to step down as chancellor last year caused her to lose sway with Russia in the months leading up to its invasion of Ukraine. “The feeling was very clear: ‘In terms of power politics, you are through,'” Merkel said in a recent interview with the German magazine…

  • EU Postpones Talks on Oil Price Cap as Divisions Stick

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union diplomats suspended talks on capping Russian oil prices, as Poland and the Baltic states objected to a proposal they consider too generous to Moscow.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30Adobe Sees Up to $9.2 Billion in E-Commerce: Black Friday UpdateItaly’s Populist Premier Is Getting Beaten at Her Own GameStocks End Winning Week With Rate Outlook in Focus: Markets WrapUS Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Se

  • Georges Niang with a last basket of the period vs the Orlando Magic

    Georges Niang (Philadelphia 76ers) with a last basket of the period vs the Orlando Magic, 11/25/2022

  • Protest scrutiny intensifies on Iran despite win

    Iran's football stars scored a famous victory with a last gasp World Cup win but scrutiny on the conduct of the team ahead of the decisive clash with the US will only intensify as its leaders press a crackdown on protests at home.

  • EU to provide more help to maintain power, heating in Ukraine

    The European Union will step up efforts to provide Ukraine with support to restore and maintain power and heating, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, after a new wave of Russian missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement after a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the EU executive arm was preparing the delivery to Ukraine large donations from EU countries and from the Commission's reserves.

  • Bihus.Info investigation reveals growing influence of Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff

    More and more important public positions are being filled by long-time acquaintances of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak. This phenomenon is detailed in a new investigation by Bihus.Info.

  • Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

    Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled demand for food and other supplies, something not seen in the city for months. Unusually large numbers of shoppers in the city's northern suburbs left shelves bare in markets, but customers were relatively few in the center of the city of 21 million, where supplies remained abundant.

  • What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out

    With RB Joe Mixon out and WR Ja'Marr Chase questionable, the Tennessee Titans have to prepare for a new-look Cincinnati Bengals offense.

  • Just ‘17 People and a Dog’ Stand Between Ukraine’s Neighbor and Energy Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The group at Moldova’s electricity utility tasked with keeping the country’s lights on were out of breath, literally running between meetings.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30Adobe Sees Up to $9.2 Billion in E-Commerce: Black Friday UpdateItaly’s Populist Premier Is Getting Beaten at Her Own GameStocks End Winning Week With Rate Outlook in Focus: Markets WrapUS Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security RiskBacked by a

  • Tutankhamun's inspiring 21st Century afterlife

    Egyptologists are still learning about his life and treasures a century after his tomb was opened.

  • Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say

    Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said. The sources said the talks were being mediated by the Gulf Arab state and did not include the United Nations despite the U.N.'s central role in negotiating the ongoing initiative to export agricultural products from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However the talks aim to remove remaining obstacles in the initiative extended last week and ease global food shortages by unblocking Ukrainian and Russian exports, they added.