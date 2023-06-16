Vladimir Putin tells West to ‘go to hell’ on nuclear arms reduction

Russia is ‘theoretically’ ready to fire an atomic weapon if its territorial integrity is threatened, according to Vladimir Putin - Alexei Danichev/AP

Vladimir Putin told the West to “go to hell” on nuclear arms reduction as he confirmed that atomic weapons have already been deployed to Belarus.

The Russian president, speaking at the annual St Petersburg Economic Forum, said “we have more nuclear missiles than Nato countries, and they want to reduce our numbers”.

“Go to hell,” he said, to applause from visiting delegates.

The unusually foul-mouthed remarks came during a three-hour speech at the event once dubbed “Russia’s Davos”, which this year featured strongmen tearing apart tennis balls among a host of bizarre vignettes.

Putin said the “first part” of a nuclear weapon had been delivered to Belarus, with the process set to be complete by summer. It will mark the first time Moscow has deployed nuclear weapons outside its borders since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia is “theoretically” ready to fire an atomic weapon if its territorial integrity is threatened, Putin said.

In another warning to the West, the 70-year-old Russian leader suggested Moscow may strike F-16 jets meant for Ukraine, even on Nato soil.

“F-16 aircraft will burn like these tanks,” he said, referring to Russian strikes on German Leopard II tanks. “If they are based in air bases in other countries but are used in Ukraine then we will have to think carefully where to hit them.”

Ukraine’s western allies, including Britain, are training pilots on the fifth-generation fighter jets, with delivery to the battlefield possible within six months.

Guests at the forum, which once included Western business elites, were mainly drawn from Russia’s few remaining allies, including Cuba and Syria. The guest of honour was Algeria’s president and the host was Dimitri Simes, an ethnic Russian US citizen who has become a cheerleader for the Kremlin after previously advising Richard Nixon on foreign affairs.

In the initial portion of Putin’s 75-minute speech, several visitors were seen with their eyes closed, apparently nodding off. Everyone had been asked to turn their phones off to reduce the risk of drone strikes.

Tore a tennis ball with bare hands

Among several efforts to entertain or impress delegates was a show from burly paratroopers dressed in striped t-shirts and berets.

One man, after a protracted struggle, tore a tennis ball in half with his bare hands before bending an iron bar over his head.

Not all the stunts were as successful. Herman Gref, head of Russia’s largest bank Sberbank, failed to start a new Lada that he was supposed to test drive in front of rows of cameras.

During the question-and-answer session, Putin said Ukraine had “no chance of success” in its counter-offensive.

“Their losses are very high, even more than one-to-10 compared to the Russian army losses,” he said.

He said that Ukraine would soon run out of weapons it manufactures within its borders, and would have to rely entirely on Western donations.

“Everything with which they fight and everything that they use is brought in from the outside,” he said. “You can’t fight for long like that.”

Cash bonuses for destruction

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Kremlin will give cash bonuses of up to £2,800 to soldiers for destroying Ukraine’s Western weapon systems.

Russia’s ministry of defence said that the super-sized bonuses come on top of smaller cash bonuses that it has already handed out to 10,000 soldiers since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Payments are currently being made to Russian servicemen who on military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armoured fighting vehicles made in the US and other Nato countries,” the Russian ministry of defence said.

It said that a Russian soldier would be given £470 for destroying an armoured vehicle, £935 for destroying a tank and £2,808 for destroying a Himars rocket system.

