Vladimir Putin travelling in armoured train on secret rail network for personal security

Vladimir Putin in his railway car in 2012 before a meeting on the development of railways in Moscow - AFP

Vladimir Putin has been using a special armoured train to travel around Russia as he steps up his personal security amid the war in Ukraine, according to local media reports.

The Russian president has had secret railway tracks and stations built for his personal use, the Dossier Center investigative website reported.

The armoured train is heavier than normal trains and so has more axles and a number of powerful locomotives to pull it.

Train is used by Vladimir Putin to travel around Russia and access his private mansions - LIB1995

It boasts a presidential carriage with a study and bedroom and a carriage packed with sophisticated communications equipment.

It cost an estimated $13.5 million (£11m) to build and is used by Mr Putin to travel around the country and to access his private mansions.

The Russian president is said to be convinced that train travel is safer than taking planes because flights can be more easily tracked - and shot out of the sky.

“After the outbreak of the war, in February and March (last year), he began to use the [armoured] train very actively, especially to get to his residence in Valday,” a source close to the Kremlin told the Dossier Centre investigative website.

Mansion at Valday is a luxury lakeside residence used by President Putin and said to be his favourite - Navalny website

Valday, between Moscow and St Petersburg, is the location for a luxury lakeside residence used by President Putin.

Of all the palatial residences at his disposal, it is said to be his favourite.

The offshore company that owns the train is linked to Yury Kovalchuk, a close Putin ally who also reportedly manages his dachas and mansions, according to the Dossier Centre.

The investigative outfit is funded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled former oligarch and critic of the Putin regime.

A separate investigation, by the Proekt (meaning ‘Project’) news website, claimed that secret railway lines and train stations have been built to service three of the Russian president’s grand residences.

The offshore company that owns the train is linked to Yury Kovalchuk, a close Putin ally - Kommersant

Satellite images showed what appear to be a fenced-off train station near a summer residence in the southern resort of Sochi on the Black Sea coast.

Satellite pictures also detected what appears to be a private station close to another official residence, in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.

Story continues

There was a third train station, heavily guarded and with a helipad, near Mr Putin’s dacha in Valday, Proekt said. When one of its reporters approached the station, a guard told them to leave.

The armoured train is based in a protected, closed-off section of the Kalanchyovskaya railway station in central Moscow. There is a special VIP terminal which is surrounded by barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

While there are no official photographs of the train, it has often been snapped by railway staff and trainspotters.

It is reportedly painted red and grey, colours which make it look like a normal passenger train.

President Putin believed to own portfolio of properties, allegedly including Gelendzhik Palace on the Black Sea coast - east2west news

President Putin is highly secretive about his wealth, but is believed to own a portfolio of properties that are together worth millions of pounds.

They allegedly include the huge Gelendzhik Palace, on the Black Sea coast, which is reported to be worth $1.5 billion (£1.3bn).

Dubbed “Putin’s palace”, it reportedly boasts a giant swimming pool lined with busts of Greek gods, a casino, a theatre and a hookah-smoking lounge with a pole dancing stage.

North Korea’s reclusive and eccentric leader, Kim Jong-un, is also said to use a private train to travel around the Hermit Kingdom. There are reportedly train stations reserved for the use of the Kim family.