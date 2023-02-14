Vladimir Putin travelling in armoured train on secret rail network for personal security

1
Nick Squires
·3 min read
Vladimir Putin in his railway car in 2012 before a meeting on the development of railways in Moscow - AFP
Vladimir Putin in his railway car in 2012 before a meeting on the development of railways in Moscow - AFP

Vladimir Putin has been using a special armoured train to travel around Russia as he steps up his personal security amid the war in Ukraine, according to local media reports.

The Russian president has had secret railway tracks and stations built for his personal use, the Dossier Center investigative website reported.

The armoured train is heavier than normal trains and so has more axles and a number of powerful locomotives to pull it.

Train is used by Vladimir Putin to travel around Russia and access his private mansions - LIB1995
Train is used by Vladimir Putin to travel around Russia and access his private mansions - LIB1995

It boasts a presidential carriage with a study and bedroom and a carriage packed with sophisticated communications equipment.

It cost an estimated $13.5 million (£11m) to build and is used by Mr Putin to travel around the country and to access his private mansions.

The Russian president is said to be convinced that train travel is safer than taking planes because flights can be more easily tracked - and shot out of the sky.

“After the outbreak of the war, in February and March (last year), he began to use the [armoured] train very actively, especially to get to his residence in Valday,” a source close to the Kremlin told the Dossier Centre investigative website.

Mansion at Valday is a luxury lakeside residence used by President Putin and said to be his favourite - Navalny website
Mansion at Valday is a luxury lakeside residence used by President Putin and said to be his favourite - Navalny website

Valday, between Moscow and St Petersburg, is the location for a luxury lakeside residence used by President Putin.

Of all the palatial residences at his disposal, it is said to be his favourite.

The offshore company that owns the train is linked to Yury Kovalchuk, a close Putin ally who also reportedly manages his dachas and mansions, according to the Dossier Centre.

The investigative outfit is funded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled former oligarch and critic of the Putin regime.

A separate investigation, by the Proekt (meaning ‘Project’) news website, claimed that secret railway lines and train stations have been built to service three of the Russian president’s grand residences.

The offshore company that owns the train is linked to Yury Kovalchuk, a close Putin ally - Kommersant
The offshore company that owns the train is linked to Yury Kovalchuk, a close Putin ally - Kommersant

Satellite images showed what appear to be a fenced-off train station near a summer residence in the southern resort of Sochi on the Black Sea coast.

Satellite pictures also detected what appears to be a private station close to another official residence, in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.

There was a third train station, heavily guarded and with a helipad, near Mr Putin’s dacha in Valday, Proekt said. When one of its reporters approached the station, a guard told them to leave.

The armoured train is based in a protected, closed-off section of the Kalanchyovskaya railway station in central Moscow. There is a special VIP terminal which is surrounded by barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

While there are no official photographs of the train, it has often been snapped by railway staff and trainspotters.

It is reportedly painted red and grey, colours which make it look like a normal passenger train.

President Putin believed to own portfolio of properties, allegedly including Gelendzhik Palace on the Black Sea coast - east2west news
President Putin believed to own portfolio of properties, allegedly including Gelendzhik Palace on the Black Sea coast - east2west news

President Putin is highly secretive about his wealth, but is believed to own a portfolio of properties that are together worth millions of pounds.

They allegedly include the huge Gelendzhik Palace, on the Black Sea coast, which is reported to be worth $1.5 billion (£1.3bn).

Dubbed “Putin’s palace”, it reportedly boasts a giant swimming pool lined with busts of Greek gods, a casino, a theatre and a hookah-smoking lounge with a pole dancing stage.

North Korea’s reclusive and eccentric leader, Kim Jong-un, is also said to use a private train to travel around the Hermit Kingdom. There are reportedly train stations reserved for the use of the Kim family.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin uses armoured train for security reasons since beginning of war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly using an armoured train for long-distance trips to his residences, which he switched to in the spring of 2021. Source: investigation of the Dossier Center Quote: "Vladimir Putin started using an armoured train in the fall of 2021, when the Russian army began to actively prepare for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Not only an armoured train: a secret railway was built for Putin in Russia

    A secret railway and a network of stations leading to his residences were built in Russia for Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country. Earlier, it was reported that Putin has started travelling around the country on his armoured train.

  • Talks on F-16 jets for Ukraine can bring success with more pressure, says Polish minister

    The negotiations on the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine can be successful, but that requiems keeping up pressure on Kyiv’s Western partners, Polish media outlet Interia quoted Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak as saying on Feb. 14.

  • Hi, So Taylor Swift Made So Much Money in 2022

    Here's a complete breakdown of Taylor Swift's net worth, which has grown by over $100 million in just 3 years thanks to new music, album sales, and tour money.

  • Israeli forces kill Hamas man, Israeli policeman killed during attack

    RAMALLAH, West Bank/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off clashes with gunmen on Monday, and an Israeli border policeman died after he was shot by a security guard trying to thwart a Palestinian attacker. The West Bank has seen violence simmer for months amid deadlocked Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy, stirring concern among foreign mediators over a possible spread to Gaza, whose Islamist Hamas rulers have mostly held their fire since a May 2021 war. The Israeli army said troops entered Nablus, among flashpoint northern West Bank areas that have been a focus of its recent raids, to detain militants.

  • Biden names Fed's Brainard as top economic adviser, Bernstein to head CEA

    U.S. President Joe Biden named Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to head the National Economic Council (NEC), replacing Brian Deese. In a statement, the White House said Biden also intended to nominate his trusted confidant Jared Bernstein, who already serves on the Council of Economic Advisers, to chair the advisory panel and serve as the chief White House economist.

  • These Are the Best Cars to Have Sex In, According to You

    Getting busy in a car can be a lot of work, especially in small spaces. But if you can get things going in the right vehicle, it can be nearly as comfortable as a hotel room. Well, almost. Last week, we asked you to name the best cars to have sex in. We got some... interesting responses. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we’ve compiled this list of cars our readers recommend for romance.

  • Chechen warlord Kadyrov claims to possess Hitler’s suicide weapon

    Chechen warlord and Russian vassal Ramzan Kadyrov proudly showed off what he claimed to have been the "trophy pistol that Hitler used to shoot himself”, during an interview with Kremlin propagandist Olga Skabeyeva, aired on Feb. 13.

  • Egypt releases former anti-graft chief after serving 5 years

    Egyptian authorities Tuesday released the country’s former anti-graft chief after he served a five-year prison term for allegedly insulting and disseminating false news about the military, his lawyers said. Hesham Genena, a former judge, walked free from a police station and returned to his home in Cairo’s eastern New Cairo district, lawyer Hossam Lotfy said. Genena was taken Tuesday to the country’s Supreme State Security Prosecution following his release from a prison, where he was questioned over separate allegations of disseminating false news, said another lawyer Naser Amin.

  • Train Sparked Miles Before It Derailed in Ohio, Videos Show

    Videos of the Norfolk Southern Railway train that went off the tracks in Northeastern Ohio show that the train was on fire miles before it derailed on February 3 and caused an ongoing hazardous chemical disaster.

  • Russian strategic bomber engineer requests asylum in US

    A Russian engineer, who worked at Tu-160 strategic bomber production facility, has asked for political asylum in the United States, Yahoo News reported on Feb. 14.

  • Border guards show footage of close combat near Bakhmut

    The Russians, sparing no personnel, are sending group after group to storm Ukrainian positions near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast; Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to kill the invaders. Source: Press service of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "On the outskirts of the city-fortress, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including border guards, are fighting for every street and every house.

  • Airbnb earnings: Stock pops after key guidance beat

    Airbnb reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 14 after the bell that beat expectations.

  • United Airlines plane taking off from Maui plunged to within 800 feet of the Pacific Ocean, flight data shows

    A United Airlines flight took a terrifying dive, plummeting to merely 800 feet above the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Maui late last year, flight data shows.

  • Super Bowl ad shows Elon Musk's Tesla cars crashing and ‘killing children’

    A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

  • Ford Halts Production of the F-150 Lightning EV. That’s a Plus for Rivian.

    Ford has paused building its popular all-electric F-150 pickup truck. How long the stoppage could last is difficult to say.

  • Delta Airlines Just Had a Terrifying Situation Mid-Flight

    Repeated surveys find that mid-air fires are a common fear not just among passengers but also pilots. Recently, a Delta Airlines flight headed from Edinburgh to New York had to make an emergency landing just 60 miles from the departure airport. Passengers aboard flight DAL209 reported seeing flames engulf one of the Boeing 767-300 wings and started taking pictures and videos.

  • Lucid Air Pure RWD edges closer to production ramp-up

    Lucid sends a message offering waitlisted customers for the Air Pure EV a chance to configure the least expensive version of the sedan.

  • VinFast's Billionaire Founder Is Investing His Money Elsewhere

    VinFast’s founder appears to be taking a break from pouring his wealth into his car company, European Parliament has approved the 2035 death date for internal-combustion engine-powered cars, and Tesla workers in New York are ready to fight for the dang thing. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

  • Truck driver had no clue they were hauling heroin, fentanyl and more through Georgia

    A truck driver had no idea they were hauling potentially deadly drugs through Georgia, according to investigators.