Vladimir Putin wants to develop ‘multi-faceted ties’ with Africa

Vladimir Putin has said he wants to deepen ties with Africa, hours after the Wagner mercenary chief who led Russian operations on the continent was killed in a mystery plane crash.

The Russian president told a summit in South Africa for the Brics group of nations his country was a reliable partner to deliver food and fuel.

In a video link address to the three-day summit in Johannesburg, he said Russia wanted to develop “multi-faceted ties” with the continent, which has been badly hit by price rises from his invasion of Ukraine.

In a dig at the West, he also attacked “radical neoliberalism, which is being imposed by certain countries and is aimed at destroying the traditional values that are near and dear to all of us”.

The Russian leader spoke little more than 12 hours after the death of his former ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died when his private jet crashed flying from Moscow to St Petersburg.

British intelligence sources have said the crash was probably a state assassination in retaliation for Prigozhin leading a mutiny against Moscow in June.

Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group has spearheaded a Russian campaign to dislodge Western influence across Africa, offering military support to countries fighting jihadist terrorists.

Russian military involvement in Africa had been largely outsourced to Wagner in recent years, analysts said, with its mercenaries propping up governments in Mali and Central African Republic.

Prigozhin’s death is expected to see the Kremlin go back to signing direct deals with African leaders.

Putin told the summit that Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.

“Over the past two years, exports to Africa of Russian crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas have increased by 2.6 times,” he said.

The Russian leader was the only leader of the Brics bloc not to attend the summit in person, after he cancelled his appearance over worries he might be arrested for war crimes.

South Africa would have been obliged to arrest him because he is subject to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for crimes conducted during the invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin says Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises - MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The bloc of emerging markets meanwhile announced Saudi Arabia and five other countries will join China and Russia in the group, as it tries to expand its global clout and shake-up the Western-dominated global order.

The Gulf kingdom will join the group from next year alongside Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The first enlargement in more than a decade is a boost for Beijing’s vision of a greatly expanded group that might counter Western dominance over international institutions and affairs.

“This membership expansion is historic,” said Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.

“The expansion is also a new starting point for Brics cooperation. It will bring new vigour to the Brics cooperation mechanism and further strengthen the force for world peace and development.”

Brics leaders have long complained that the international finance system in particular is dominated by Western states and institutions not serving the interests of developing nations.

Pace of bloc’s expansion

The run-up to the group’s three-day summit in South Africa has been dominated by debate about the scale and pace of expansion, with 22 countries having formally applied for membership.

Yet, Western officials also question the viability and international influence of the group, when it contains a wide array of diverse and often rival nations. Several of the countries, including China, are facing severe economic difficulties.

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, hailed what he called “a great moment” for his country.

“Ethiopia stands ready to cooperate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Iran, senior presidential advisor Mohammad Jamshidi described the move as a “historic development and a strategic success” for Tehran’s foreign policy.

The Islamic republic has been trying to lessen its international isolation and offset the effect of crippling sanctions.

The bloc was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa was added in 2010.

After the announcement, China insisted the expanded grouping was not anti-West.

“We do not engage in camp confrontation,” said Li Kexin, director-general of the department of international economic affairs of the foreign ministry of China.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, said the expansion meant it now represented 46 per cent of the world’s population and an even greater share of its economic output.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, said: “Brics has embarked on a new chapter in its effort to build a world that is fair, a world that is just, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.