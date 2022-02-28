  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vladimir Putin will go down as a mass murderer: Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Kenneth Rogoff
    Economist and chess player

Prominent economist and Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff offered a biting take on how the world will remember Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is a pariah. I have many Ukrainian friends and Russian friends who are utterly distraught. They look at being cut off from the world for a long time," the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said on Yahoo Finance Live. "He is going to be looked at as a mass murder. People are going to be looking at again genocide charges. They are suddenly trading in North Korea. He has painted himself into this corner. It's a very dark place for where we are. I am not sure how we get to an end of it until Putin and his cronies go."

The West cranked up pressure on Russia over the weekend, penalizing the country for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies moved to block "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system. The decision essentially denies Russia access to financial markets globally and opens its economy up to a potentially severe decline.

TOPSHOT - People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - US President Biden was the first to announce sanctions, hours after Russian President Putin declared a
TOPSHOT - People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - US President Biden was the first to announce sanctions, hours after Russian President Putin declared a "military operation" into Ukraine. The first tranche will hit four Russian banks -- including the country's two largest, Sberbank and VTB Bank -- cut off more than half of Russia's technology imports, and target several of the country's oligarchs. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Large multinational corporations are responding, too. BP (BP) said it would divest its 19.75% stake in Russian energy producer Rosneft, incurring a $25 billion charge to do so. Intel and AMD are reportedly halting chip shipments to Russia.

"Intel (INTC) complies with all applicable export regulations and sanctions in the countries in which it operates, including the new sanctions issued by OFAC (the Office of Foreign Assets Control within the US Department of the Treasury) and the regulations issued by BIS (the Bureau of Industry and Security within the US Commerce Department)," an Intel spokesperson told Yahoo Finance on the reports.

AMD (AMD) had no comment when contacted by Yahoo Finance.

JPMorgan estimated Monday the Russian economy will plunge into a deep recession as it becomes further isolated from the rest of the world.

Stock markets around the world flirted with heavy selling pressure.

"The real concern is just the uncertainty that this is bringing," Rogoff added, pointing to the potential for new instability in the Russia/West relationship for the first time post Cold War.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan expands crypto footprint with investment in blockchain firm TRM Labs

    JP Morgan is making a “strategic investment” in the blockchain analysis firm, TRM Labs.

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • Gov. Phil Scott considers pulling Russian-made liquor from shelves in Vermont

    Bars and liquor stores across the country are removing Russian-made and branded liquor from their shelves as an act of solidarity with Ukraine.

  • Ukraine requests 'immediate' admission to the European Union

    On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a document requesting to join the European Union immediately. In a video message, he said: "We are grateful to our partners for being with us, but our goal is to be with all the Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I am confident we deserve it, and I am confident that all this is possible."

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions Over Ukraine Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions as countries around the world piled up penalties against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government in Kyiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling in the second-largest city Kharkiv as fighting intensified across the nation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cred

  • Zelensky warns next 24 hours will be "crucial" as Ukraine-Russia peace talks begin

    As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.The latest: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv by around 5 kilometers in the past 24 hours, putting them roughly 25 kilometers outside the city center. Journalists in the Ukrainian capital are re

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Markets have ‘seen crazier’ times, Bone Fide Wealth president says

    Bone Fide Wealth President Douglas Boneparth joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the stock market as investors eye sanctions on Russia and how younger investors are approaching market volatility.

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Elon Musk pledges to send Starlink terminals to Ukraine

    With Russia’s invasion causing significant damage to Ukraine’s internet infrastructure, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would bring its Starlink satellite internet service to the country.

  • Chelsea face uncertain future after years of Abramovich-backed glory

    "Your input and passion made it possible," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told Roman Abramovich as the pair celebrated a 19th trophy of the Russian billionaire's reign as owner at the Club World Cup earlier this month.

  • Viatris to Sell Biosimilars Business for $3 Billion. Shares Tumble.

    Terms include $2 billion in cash up front, plus up to $335 million in additional cash payments to be paid in 2024, and $1 billion in convertible preferred equity that will give Viatris a 12.9% stake in Biocon Biologics.

  • What the Russia-Ukraine war means for oil-producing countries

    Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington Senior Resident Scholar Hussein Ibish joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine war will impact global energy markets.

  • Russia's attack on Ukraine is a 'game changer for Europe,' CFR fellow says

    Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow Charles Kupchan discusses Russia's ruble crashing, sanctions on Russia by the U.S. and its Western allies, and the outlook for the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Hello Seven CEO discusses challenging gender inequality in the work place

    Hello Seven CEO Rachel Rodgers discusses gender inequality in the workplace and ways that women could earn more.

  • Belarus Issues Dire World War III Warning as It Gets Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersThe Putin-backed president of Belarus has warned that World War III could be about to begin as he reportedly prepares his troops to assist with Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Alexander Lukashenko warned that the crisis in Ukraine could spark a global conflict, writing in a statement: “Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything.”Despite the dire warnin

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

    As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...