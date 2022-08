AccuWeather

In the outskirts of a Northern California town, the scorched remains of homes were still smoldering on Saturday following the McKinney Fire's rampage through the area. The blaze had moved quickly, forcing thousands from their home and some pet owners to make difficult decisions. In the early hours of Saturday, July 30, photojournalist Jonathan Rivas of AIO Filmz walked through the rubble of the town of Klamath River in Siskiyou County, California, surveying the damage from the wildfire, when he