VMAs highlights include Megan Fox's see-through dress, Justin Bieber's return, more
Hear from stars on the red carpet and watch highlights from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
It was quite a night for Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. While Sunday night may have gotten off to a rough start, when the rapper got into a fight with UFC champion Conor McGregor on the red carpet and had to be pulled apart by security, MGK quickly recovered and continued to walk the carpet with his actress girlfriend Megan Fox, who basically broke the internet with her stunning look. However, while MGK may have forgotten to thank Fox in his speech, when he won the VMA for Best Alternative video, the actress didn't seem to mind, as she later swooned over her boyfriend while introducing his performance. "I'm a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, not just as an artist but also as a person," said Fox. The actress later added, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies." The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday, Sept. 12 in Brooklyn and also featured performances by ceremony hostess Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Alicia Keys, Normani, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe (of Chloe x Halle fame), Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, and twenty one pilots. For a full list of winners, click here.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sure know how to work a red carpet! The couple hit the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in show-stopping outfits. The "Transformers" actress rocked nothing but a silver thong and a see-through dress. Megan paired the look with a set of sky-high, metallic heels and wore her hair down in long beachy, waves. Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t looking too bad himself, rocking a sparkling red tuxedo.
Olivia Rodrigo made her stage debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday and rocked out to her pop-punk hit ‘good 4 u.’ The 2021 VMAs aired Sunday, Sept. 12, on MTV.
When Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly crossed paths at the MTV Video Music Awards, things appeared to nearly get violent. The MMA fighter and the "Papercuts" singer appeared to have an altercation on the award show's red carpet. An eyewitness who was there when the apparent altercation happened tells Access Hollywood that McGregor threw a punch but Megan Fox stood in front of her beau in an attempt to stop the fight from escalating.
The MTV Video Music Awards took a sour turn on Sunday, welcoming Olivia Rodrigo to the stage for the very first time. Best known for starring on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo released Sour as her first solo album in May 2021, dominating the charts with hits like “Driver’s License,” “Deja […]
