VMAs get political as Lizzo pleads with fans to vote and 'make changes to laws that are oppressing us'

Lizzo made a political statement at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night when she pleaded with fans to vote and "make changes to laws that are oppressing us" as she accepted the Video for Good award.

The "Good as Hell" singer stepped on stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where she admitted she wasn't sure what the moonman was celebrating, but she was grateful for her fans for showing up and voting for her to win the trophy.

"It means everything to making a change in this country," she said as she correlated how important it was to vote for MTV awards as it was for anything else, including elections.

Lizzo gets political at the Video Music Awards on Sunday in New Jersey. Getty Images

Lizzo was excited to be on stage and made sure her supporters were acknowledged. "I want to thank say thank you so much for supporting me and loving on me," she said.

The "Truth Hurts" musician refused to address a recent interview given by comedian Aries Spears who discussed her body, and instead told the crowd, "They be like, Lizzo, why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back? Because this is winning! This is winning!"

Spears had fat-shamed Lizzo in an interview where he said, "She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off." He continued on saying that she was a "contradiction" to the women who supported her words.

Lizzo told the audience to vote for change as she addressed the crowd at the VMAs on Sunday. Cindy Ord

Adding even more fuel to his fire, Spears said during the sit-down on "The Art of the Dialogue,""Sister, put the éclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time."

Earlier in the evening, she performed a few of her hits from her fourth studio album, "Special."

The catalog was three years in the making following the incredible success of "Cuz I Love You," with multiple platinum singles recorded on the Recording Industry Association of America.

Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes

The "Good as Hell" singer wore a black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture strapless gown with billowing fabric bunched across her chest, which draped down into a dramatic train.

Her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, slicked her hair back away from her face, and she wore triple gold hoop earrings to match a lip ring.